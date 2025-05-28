News to Know in Puerto Vallarta for Today, May 28, 2025

Stay informed with the Puerto Vallarta News Roundup: water service fix, dengue control, ecological park project, hurricane watch, and more in today’s coverage.
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta Connector Reduces Travel Time to 25 Minutes from Bucerías Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Entronque Vallarta, part of the Vía Corta Guadalajara–Puerto Vallarta project almost completed, links Bucerías and central Puerto Vallarta in just 25 minutes, easing congestion, cutting emissions and boosting tourism connectivity. Thanks to the Entronque Vallarta—part of the Vía Corta Guadalajara–Puerto Vallarta project—the trip between Bahía de Banderas in Nayarit and…
- 5.8 earthquake off coast of Jalisco; No damage reported Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake off the Jalisco coast on May 27, 2025, was not felt in the city, with no damage reported by civil protection authorities. On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 3:59 p.m., a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Jalisco, located approximately 359.7 km west of La Cruz de…
- NOAA Warns First Storm of Pacific Hurricane Season 2025 to Form Tonight Off Mexico Coast Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - NOAA says the first storm Pacific hurricane season 2025 may form tonight off Mexico’s southern coast as showers and thunderstorms organize in favorable conditions. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued its first formal alert on Tuesday evening for what could become the inaugural named storm of the Eastern Pacific’s…
- Chimo Wildfire Response Intensifies as Conafor Battles Illegal Blaze Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Chimo wildfire response intensifies as Conafor deploys brigades to contain a three-day illegal burn in Cabo Corrientes under strict NOM-015 regulations. Chimo, Cabo Corrientes — The fight against the flames continues in the town of Chimo, where two brigades from the National Forestry Commission (Conafor) have battled an out-of-control fire for…
- Puerto Vallarta Unveils Laguna del Coapinole Ecological Park Project Puerto Vallarta’s mayor has presented the Laguna del Coapinole Ecological Park project to link green spaces and sports facilities, boost sustainable mobility and improve urban health. Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González has introduced the preliminary plan for the Laguna del Coapinole Ecological Park, to be built north of the city in the El…
- Jalisco’s state government has added Tesla Cybertrucks to its official patrol flee Jalisco’s state government has added Tesla Cybertrucks to its official patrol fleet, and the U.S. Embassy in Mexico took to social media to celebrate the move as a sign that “Jalisco is stepping into the future.” Over recent days, images of the angular electric trucks circulated widely online, drawing fresh attention to the state’s push…
- Conagua Warns of 90 % Chance for First Hurricane of the Season in Eastern Pacific Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Conagua reports an 90 % chance for the first hurricane of the season to form south of Guerrero, Michoacán, and Oaxaca next week, prompting heavy rain forecasts and safety alerts. The National Water Commission (Conagua) raised the alarm on Saturday when it reported that the potential for the formation of the…
- Strongest Mexican Peso Since 2024 Reflects Dollar Weakness Amid Trade War The strongest Mexican peso close since September 17, 2024, at 19.2398 per dollar underscores the US–China trade war’s impact on currency markets, driving a 2.30% weekly gain. The Mexican peso closed the week at its strongest level since President Claudia Sheinbaum took office, rallying 2.30% as traders responded to a softer dollar amid ongoing US–China…
- Fire At Punta Esmeralda Condominiums, Forcing Evacuations in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - An out-of-control grass fire in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle burned palapas at Punta Esmeralda condos, forced evacuations within a 200 m radius and caused damage to multiple towers and nearby homes. La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Riviera Nayarit (Wednesday, May 21, 2025) — A rapidly spreading grass fire in a vacant lot…
- Jalisco Cartel commits the majority of homicides in Mexico Data reveal the Jalisco Cartel’s homicide monopoly gripping Mexico: CJNG now claims 77% of all cartel-related murders since 2017, reshaping the nation’s violence map. A decade ago, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) set out on a ruthless drive to seize territory and export markets. Today, it stands as a self-styled “war machine” that dominates…