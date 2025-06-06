Not Just Puerto Vallarta, U.S. Leads World in Dating App Kidnapping Cases; How to Protect Yourself

The recent reports of kidnappings linked to dating app meetings in Puerto Vallarta underscore a global pattern of violence, not a problem unique to this coastal city.

As more people turn to apps to find partners, attackers use them to target victims across continents. Below are ten examples from various countries showing how dangerous these encounters can become, but we could give you thousands of examples if you had the time to read them.

1. Italy – Maria Denisa Paun (Tuscany, 2025)

Late in May 2025, 30-year-old Romanian national Maria Denisa Paun was found beheaded and hidden in a suitcase near an abandoned farmhouse in Montecatini Terme. Paun had met 32-year-old security guard Vasile Frumuzache on a dating app. After they had sex, Paun allegedly threatened to reveal their liaison unless he paid her about $11,450. Frumuzache then strangled, dismembered, and transported her remains in a suitcase. GPS data from his vehicle led police to the crime scene, and he confessed to the killing.

2. United States (Florida) – Miranda Corsette (2024–2025)

Between February 20 and 24, 2024, 16-year-old Miranda Corsette vanished after meeting 35-year-old Steven Gress on a dating app. Authorities later uncovered her dismembered body in a container in Hillsborough County. Gress and his accomplice, 37-year-old Michelle Brandes, tortured and killed Corsette over a dispute about lost jewelry. They hid her remains in Brandes’s mother’s home before dumping them in a dumpster. Both now face first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

3. Ireland (County Sligo) – Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee (April 2022)

On April 10–11, 2022, auctioneer Aidan Moffitt, 42, and retired healthcare worker Michael Snee, 58, were brutally killed at their homes in Sligo after both met a 22-year-old suspect on a dating app. Moffitt was found mutilated at his residence on April 11, while Snee suffered severe injuries in a separate incident that same night. Investigators believe the same attacker targeted both men through the app and may have approached others similarly.

4. United States (Utah) – Mackenzie Lueck (2019)

University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, 23, flew to Salt Lake City on June 17, 2019, to visit 34-year-old Ayoola Ajayi, whom she had met on a dating website in 2018. After disabling security cameras at his home, Ajayi bound and strangled Lueck, then buried her body in a shallow grave. Her remains surfaced weeks later. He pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and received a life sentence without parole.

5. New Zealand – Grace Millane (2018)

British backpacker Grace Millane, 22, disappeared in Auckland in December 2018 after meeting 26-year-old Jesse Kempson on Tinder. Three days later, police found her body concealed in the Waitākere Ranges. Kempson initially denied wrongdoing but later pleaded guilty to murder in November 2019. This case prompted widespread debate about online dating safety in New Zealand.

6. United States (Nebraska) – Sydney Loofe (2017)

On November 15, 2017, 24-year-old Sydney Loofe went on a Tinder date with 26-year-old Bailey Boswell. After Loofe vanished, search teams recovered her remains in a rural area near Lincoln. Boswell and her accomplice, Aubrey Trail, had lured Loofe to a rented basement, where they strangled and dismembered her. Both received life sentences without parole.

7. Mauritius – Zaliya Shamigulova (2024)

In August 2024, 29-year-old Russian lecturer Zaliya Shamigulova was stabbed to death during a holiday in Mauritius after meeting 30-year-old IT engineer Arvin Sooklall on Tinder. Investigators found her body in La Marie woodland, showing deep throat and tongue wounds to stop her from screaming. Sooklall admitted he killed her in a jealous rage when he believed she had an affair.

8. United States (Illinois) – George Levin (2025)

On January 26, 2025, 63-year-old George Levin was discovered bound, gagged, and partially nude in his Chicago home’s basement. He had met two men—21-year-old Geiderwuin Bello Morales and 29-year-old Jefferson Ubilla-Delgado—on a dating app hours earlier. Security camera footage and phone records helped police arrest both suspects, who now face murder and robbery charges. Levin’s family has launched a fundraiser for LGBTQ charities in his name.

9. Colombia – Tou Ger Xiong (Medellín, December 2023)

American comedian Tou Ger Xiong, 38, traveled to Medellín in late December 2023. He met a woman there via a dating app. Instead of a normal date, Xiong was kidnapped, tortured, beaten, and robbed. His family paid a ransom, but assailants still dumped him off a 250-foot cliff in a nearby wooded area. He was found dead the next day. The woman and two accomplices now face murder charges.

10. Colombia – Paul Nguyen (Medellín, 2022)

In November 2022, 27-year-old American Paul Nguyen disappeared after a Tinder date in Medellín. Two days later, authorities found his body next to a garbage bin in an alley. His phone and wallet were missing. While details remain unclear, investigators suspect he was drugged or robbed. This case led the U.S. embassy to issue warnings about dating-app risks in Colombia.

These ten cases from around the world illustrate that kidnappings and killings after meeting someone on a dating app can happen anywhere. While Puerto Vallarta recently reported similar incidents, users everywhere must stay vigilant.

Available data points to the United States as reporting the highest absolute number of physical‐violence incidents (including assault, kidnapping, and homicide) linked to in-person meetups arranged via dating apps. While comprehensive, directly comparable country-by-country figures are limited, several sources illustrate how the U.S. leads in reported cases.

Below are practical steps to reduce risk when meeting someone new through an app:

Verify Profiles Carefully

Check multiple photos, scan for inconsistencies, and review social media profiles. Look for signs of authenticity such as mutual friends or LinkedIn accounts.

Keep conversations within the app’s messaging system before sharing personal phone numbers. Scammers often try to move chats off-platform quickly.

Tell a friend or family member where you’re going, who you’re meeting, and when you plan to return. Share location through your phone if possible.

Choose well-lit cafes, restaurants, or parks. Avoid meeting at night or in isolated areas. Stay close to the exit and avoid alcohol until you feel safe.

Use your own ride service or drive yourself. Don’t rely on a date for the ride. Keep your car keys or phone easily accessible.

If something feels off—like rushed plans or conflicting information—cancel or postpone. You don’t owe anyone an explanation for prioritizing your safety.

Avoid sharing your home address, workplace, or daily routines early on. Keep details vague until you know the person better.

Set a code word with a friend or family member. If you send the word, they call or text to confirm you’re safe and ready to leave.

Keep your wits about you. If you drink, watch your glass at all times and avoid accepting drinks you didn’t see poured.

Kidnappings and violence after dating-app meetings can happen anywhere, from Puerto Vallarta to Europe, North America, and beyond. By following these tips, users can enjoy online dating while reducing the risk of becoming the next victim. Always remember: safety starts with awareness and planning.