Nuevo Nayarit Beach closed due to the presence of crocodiles

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayarit reported that from this Thursday and until further notice the entrance to the Nuevo Nayarit Beach, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, is suspended due to the presence of crocodiles.
In a message published on social networks, the agency states that the purple flag will remain, “which indicates that access to aquatic activities is suspended due to the presence of harmful fauna.”
It specifies that the harmful fauna is crocodiles that are found inside the sea area.
Bathers are asked to take extreme precautions and comply with “the notices issued by Citizen Protection.”
At the end of March, the beaches of Guayabitos and Los Ayala, municipality of Compostela, were closed due to the presence of moray eels; and in May jellyfish were detected in Las Islitas and Brujas, municipality of San Blas.
Last month, Civil Protection Unit in Puerto Vallarta reported that two people were attacked by a crocodile in the tourist destination, resulting in both individuals being injured, and taken to a hospital for medical attention.
According to Jalisco Civil Protection, the attack happened on Bocanegra Beach, in the Marina Vallarta neighborhood, when a crocodile attacked two people.
One of the victims was a 24-year-old man who was swimming in the sea at night when the animal attacked, so a companion also entered to help him.
The man who was swimming, Civil Protection points out, presented injuries to both legs, right arm, chest, and abdomen. While his companion was injured in the right arm and in the right groin area.
The two injured were American tourists, and after the first medical attention, they were transferred to a private hospital in Puerto Vallarta.
