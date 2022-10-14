Obituary: Kathryn June Rumney Montgomery

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Kathryn June Rumney Montgomery on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Chartwell Brant Centre in Burlington, Ontario.
Kay enjoyed traveling twice yearly to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with her sisters and friends. They were welcomed there like family by the numerous people they befriended due to their frequent visits and friendly nature.
Kay was employed for many years at Westinghouse until joining Case Construction Equipment as a partner with her former husband Allan Rumney. She then went on to become the Executive Director of the Burlington –Red Cross, where she put in place many of the programs that are still current today.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lynne Ellen and Jeremy McLaughlin. Beloved aunt of Stephanie Pereira and Russel Lindridge, Rick Hogan (Jane), and Eileen Hogan. Predeceased by her parents Hilda and Russel Montgomery, and sisters Irene Lindridge and Dorothy Hogan. A lifelong friend of Mary Lorimer, and dear friend of Joan Grassi (Bill), Betty Rumney, and Pat Parent.
