Omicron makes up 90% of all new cases in Puerto Vallarta

The municipalities of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta lead the rebound in cases of COVID-19 in Jalisco and are the ones with the highest circulation of the omicron variant; explained the researcher Víctor Manuel González Romero, detailed that the behavior of greater circulation of the virus is maintained where there is a greater concentration of people.

“The behavior has been in accordance with the population of the municipalities, where there is more population there is more incidence and transmission,” he said.

The former rector of the University of Guadalajara explained that, despite the fact that the type of variant is not being sampled in each case, the review reveals that 90% corresponds to omicron, which is already the predominant variant.

González Romero recalled that for every confirmed case with a Radar Jalisco test there are another ten that are not registered because they are asymptomatic or because they did not attend the exam. He commented that, according to estimates by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation of the University of Washington, there are around 250,000 infections in the state, although just over two thousand have been officially confirmed in the daily report.

“It is impossible for all cases to be confirmed, first because not everyone who has symptoms is going to be tested. Another factor is that with this omicron variant, it is estimated that 85% of cases are asymptomatic, but they can be contagious,” he added.

The specialist explained that the current increase in cases will be ten times higher than in previous waves but that hospitalizations and deaths are expected to be milder. He called for maintaining preventive measures such as the use of face masks and avoiding crowds; He warned that it should not be minimized on the grounds that it is less lethal since with the high number of infections, the possibility of serious illnesses that require hospitalization, and may complicate to lead to death increases.

