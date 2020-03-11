One dead, 41 injured in Mexico City subway accident

A Mexico City subway train crash left one dead and 41 wounded in the Tacubaya area, announced Claudia Sheinbaum, Mayor of Mexico City.

Of those injured, she said, 25 were treated on the scene with minor injuries but did not require a transfer to the hospital.

However, 16 injured were transferred to area hospitals, she added.

The accident is being attributed to a failure in one of the trains, occurred at 11:37 p.m. yesterday, at the Tacubaya metro station, one of the busiest stations in the city.

Claudia Sheinbaum reported that hospitalized people were already in contact with their families and ruled out that there were any passengers trapped in the metro trains.

“I went to the clinics to speak with family members and visit the wounded. We will be informing in a timely manner, ” she detailed via Twitter.

In addition, she added that the expert investigation will be carried out by an international certifier and the Capital Prosecutor’s Office based on the report of the black boxes from both trains involved and the site analysis.

Fernando Espino, leader of the workers of the National Union of Workers of the Collective Transport System (Sntstc), gave his version of the accident to Radio Formula.

According to him, a train was making a maneuver to park in Tacubaya when the operator had deactivated the controls, sliding the convoy down a very long slope and impacting with another train parked.

However, he indicated that the causes of the accident are not yet known and will soon begin the investigation.

During the first hours of today, emergency services such as ERUM, Red Cross, Fire and Civil Protection of Mexico City were operating on the scene.

Passengers began uploading videos of the accident to social networks. The images show several injured people lying on the platforms, awaiting medical attention.