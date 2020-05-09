One of the 15 most wanted in the U.S. captured in Jalisco

Jeffrey “N”, a former youth minister in Texas and who was on the list of the 15 most wanted fugitives in North America, was arrested this afternoon by elements of the Jalisco State Attorney’s Office, the Metropolitan Police in Zapopan and National Immigration Office (INM).

The former minister was located in a self-service store after his presence and identity were confirmed with the alert that had existed in the United States for some years.

Jeffrey “N” was a minister in several churches and used his position to commit various crimes against minors, according to the complaints that were filed in Texas in 2015.

He was arrested in April of that year on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a boy, and later released on bail, but, by failing to appear in court on August 29, 2016, it was confirmed that he evaded justice and they issued alerts as well as an arrest warrant.

According to the investigations that were carried out in the United States, Jeffrey “N” had planned to hide in Mexico, having knowledge of the use of technology, software, and web pages, he was able to deceive the authorities.

Once the arrest procedure is completed, the prosecution said the subject will be deported to his country, where they will follow up on the criminal case he faces.