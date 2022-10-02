Orlene is a Category 3 hurricane off the coast of Jalisco – Significant rain, wind and storm surge expected

Puerto Vallarta has been placed under a hurricane watch, an increase in the previous alert of a tropical storm warning. Overnight on Saturday, Orlene rapidly strengthened to a category 4 storm but has since then weakened slightly to a category 3 at 10:00 AM this morning. Orlene is expected to pass close to the Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco coast on Sunday night and into Monday morning as a major hurricane.

Into Tuesday, Orlene is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rainfall, with local amounts of 10 inches, across portions of southwestern Mexico. These rainfall amounts should lead to flash flooding, as well as possible landslides in areas of rugged terrain.

A dangerous storm surge is likely to cause coastal flooding along the coast of mainland Mexico in the warning area in regions of onshore winds.

Large swells generated by Orlene are affecting the west coast of Mexico and will spread northward to the southern portion of the Baja California peninsula and the Gulf of California over the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Orlene is now a major category 3 hurricane

Take extreme precautions due to flooding and/or overflowing of rivers and streams due to high accumulated rainfall, coastal and urban flooding, as well as landslides on unstable slopes.

The Hurricane Watch is in effect from Playa Pérula, Jal., to San Blas, Nay., and a Hurricane Warning is in effect from the Marías Islands and from San Blas, Nay., to Bahía Tempehuaya, Sin. A Tropical Storm Watch is maintained from Manzanillo, Col., to San Blas, Nay.

Take extreme precautions for the population in general in the areas of the states mentioned due to rain, wind and waves (including maritime navigation) and attend to the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System, in each entity.

