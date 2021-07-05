Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Puerto Vallarta celebrates 100 years

This October, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Puerto Vallarta, will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a full year of planned activities and events to honor the city’s most recognized landmark.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

“This series of events will take place from October 2021 to October 2022. Most of them are confirmed, but still, there are some details to be confirmed,” said Roberto Cordero, parish priest of the church.

Activities throughout the full year of celebrations will include musical, religious, sports, and cultural events, among others that will be announced over the coming months.

The history of the church begins at the beginning of the 20th century when the foundations were laid for the construction of the first church in Puerto Vallarta. In the beginning, it was a small chapel dedicated to the Virgin of Guadalupe, until Father Francisco Ayala arrived at the port in 1915, who suggested building a tribute to the original Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. The construction of the new church, to be declared a parish, began on October 12, 1921.

The crown of the main tower of the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe has a Baroque design, believed to be a replica of the crown owned by Empress Carlota of Habsburg, Maximiliano’s wife, Emperor of Mexico from 1864 to 1867.

Its construction was stopped due to the Cristero war and was resumed years later when the upper dome and the choir with its organ were added, installed on the 420th anniversary of the appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City that prompted the construction of the Basilica in the capital.

Finally, in 1952, the construction of the main tower was completed. Its bells ring 30 to 15 minutes before each mass, defining part of the sounds that make up the spirit of Puerto Vallarta. This ringing is especially appreciated during the religious festivities that are organized on the first twelve days of December to commemorate the Virgin of Guadalupe, attracting pilgrimages of locals and tourists in a colorful and joyful celebration that fills the senses with songs, food, the colors, and the aroma of the harbor breeze.

Related News