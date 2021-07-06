Coronavirus in Mexico: July 5, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) released the most recent data on the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. Through the daily statement, it reported that this Monday, July 5, 67 deaths and 1,805 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

With these figures, 2,541,873 infections and 233,689 deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus are accumulated nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition to this, 440,998 suspected cases, 4,603,247 negative results, and an embarrassing low of 7,586,118 people have been tested since the pandemic began. Mexico is averaging 16,000 tests nationwide each day, one of the lowest testing countries in the world.

According to the demographic data of the pandemic, confirmed cases show a predominance in men, with 50.1 percent. Meanwhile, the general median age is 42 years.

By place of residence, Mexico City (692,281), State of Mexico (261,292), Guanajuato (133,181), Nuevo León (128,139), Jalisco (89,442), Puebla (86,584), Sonora (80,512), Tabasco (78,228) Querétaro (69,984) and Coahuila (69,767) are the states that concentrate the highest number of accumulated infections, with 66% of the total.

Regarding active cases, the people who presented symptoms of coronavirus in the last 14 days, Mexico City also ranks first, with 12,546 active cases, followed by the State of Mexico, with 2,895; Tabasco, with 2,666; Baja California Sur, with 2,368; Quintana Roo, with 2,011; Yucatán, with 1,983; Veracruz, with 1,699; Tamaulipas, with 1,462; Sinaloa, with 1,396; Sonora, with 1,370 and Nuevo León, with 1,350.

According to international statistics, the Americas concentrate most of the active cases in the world, with 34.8% of the cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Worldwide, confirmed COVID-19 infections total 183,560,151, of these only 3% are currently active cases. In addition, the global fatality rate stood at 2.2%, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused the death of 3,978,581 people in the world.

Mexico’s fatality rate stands at 9.2% due to a lack of testing and drastically underreporting COVID-19 infections in the country. At the worldwide average of 2.2% fatality rate, Mexico is likely nearing 8 million cases but has only confirmed 2.5 million.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta has confirmed a total of 8,219 cases of COVID-19 and 442 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. In the past 24-hours, Puerto Vallarta has confirmed an additional 22 cases of COVID-19. Puerto Vallarta experienced a 30% increase in hospitalizations in June compared to the previous month (May). Due to a lack of available testing, real numbers of daily infections are expected to be much higher than authorities report. Of those being tested, Puerto Vallarta is registering an increase in cases, meaning that community transmission is on the rise within the population not having access to COVID-19 testing and those who are asymptomatic.

On Monday, July 5, 2021, the Federal Government of Mexico reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, however, the State of Jalisco reported 22 new cases in the same period. The discrepancy in reporting between the State and Federal Governments, and a lack of transparency about COVID-19 in Mexico, makes it impossible to report accurate COVID-19 infections to the public. Only symptomatic carriers are tested. The spread from asymptomatic carriers is unknown.