Over 3,000 Displaced in Sinaloa as Cartel Violence Escalates Between Rival Factions

Ongoing violence between Los Chapitos and Los Mayos factions of the Sinaloa Cartel has displaced over 3,000 residents, left 1,400 dead, and nearly 2,000 missing since September 2024.

Nine months after a violent split erupted between factions of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, more than 3,000 residents across the state have been forced to flee their homes due to unrelenting clashes and cartel-related violence.

At a press conference held Monday, June 23, María Inés Pérez Corral, head of the Sinaloa Welfare Secretariat, confirmed that 3,048 individuals have been permanently displaced in the state since the violence reignited on September 9, 2024. The conflict involves two major criminal groups: Los Chapitos, led by the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and Los Mayos, aligned with the now-detained Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

“The municipalities most affected by forced displacement include Concordia, El Rosario, San Ignacio, Cosalá, Elota, Culiacán, and Navolato,” Pérez Corral said. These areas have consistently reported ongoing armed clashes and a growing civilian toll.

In response, Pérez Corral said the state government, in coordination with federal and local agencies, continues to support displaced families by providing security and access to basic services. She expressed gratitude to the Mexican Armed Forces and the Sinaloa Public Security Secretariat for their role in responding to the crisis.

A War Between Cartel Heirs

The latest wave of violence began in early September 2024, following the controversial arrest of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. According to information from the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office, Zambada claimed he was kidnapped and handed over to U.S. authorities by Joaquín Guzmán López, son of “El Chapo” Guzmán, sparking a war between their respective factions.

The infighting broke out publicly on September 9, with intense firefights reported in Culiacán, Costa Rica, Eldorado, and Elota. These clashes have since expanded to neighboring municipalities, turning once-quiet rural areas into battlegrounds and forcing thousands to abandon their homes and livelihoods.

As of June 8, 2025, official figures from the State Attorney General’s Office report 1,405 confirmed deaths and 1,862 people missing linked to the conflict. These numbers underscore the staggering human cost of the power struggle for control of the Sinaloa Cartel—one of the most powerful criminal syndicates in the world.

Reinforcements Arrive Amid Ongoing Violence

In an attempt to restore order, high-ranking officials including Omar García Harfuch, head of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC); General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, head of the Ministry of National Defense; and Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya convened in Culiacán on June 13 to review the federal security strategy.

Following the meeting, the government deployed 1,600 additional troops to Sinaloa, comprising 400 SSPC officers and 1,200 soldiers from the Defense Ministry. Days later, authorities announced the arrival of 400 more National Guard members to bolster operations across the state.

Despite these reinforcements, cartel factions continue to clash, and violence persists in populated areas. Many small businesses have closed amid the unrest, while families face the impossible choice between enduring daily threats or fleeing to uncertain safety elsewhere in Mexico.

Humanitarian and Security Crisis

Local authorities and human rights groups warn of a growing humanitarian crisis as displaced communities struggle with inadequate shelter, limited access to food and healthcare, and trauma from the violence.

The Sinaloa government says it is working to set up support programs and coordinate aid for affected residents, but resources remain stretched thin in many parts of the state.

Meanwhile, security forces continue their presence in hot zones, but the entrenched nature of the conflict and the deep roots of organized crime in the region make the path to peace uncertain.

As the power vacuum left by “El Mayo” Zambada’s arrest fuels further bloodshed, residents across Sinaloa remain trapped between warring factions, hoping for a solution that seems increasingly out of reach.

