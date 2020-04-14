Over 5,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mexico, 332 deaths

The number of deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mexico reached 332. The infections reached 5,014 cases.

As of Sunday, the General Director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, had confirmed 4,661 cases, more than 8,000 suspects and 296 deaths from coronavirus.

The Governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla, assured that the government’s health system “has not put its batteries in,” he said supplies are needed to confront COVID-19 because medical personnel and patients are “falling like flies”.

Likewise, medical personnel from both the IMSS and the ISSSTE protested in Mexico City for lack of equipment to face this epidemic and the health system’s active scheme to hide COVID-19 cases in the country. Given this, ISSSTE said it had the necessary material to protect patients and specialists, something that medical workers across the country denied.

Tamaulipas today declared a state of emergency due to this virus and announced that the use of face masks will be mandatory in the state when outside.

To date, Mexico has only tested 14,000 people nationwide for the COVID-19 virus. In comparison, the United States, north of the border, has tested over 2 million people.

Officials admit that infections in Mexico are likely at least 8-time more than being reported. The population should not use the government’s reporting to determine the risks in the country.