Pacific Hurricane Watch 2023: A Guide to the Upcoming Season and Predictions

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – As the 2023 hurricane season looms, it is crucial to raise awareness about the potential damage these storms can inflict. Proper communication is key to ensuring the safety of both lives and property.

Characterized by heavy rain and strong winds, the destruction wrought by hurricanes varies depending on their intensity. In some cases, they may even lead to floods or landslides, posing significant risks to people and property.

Experts predict that the Pacific hurricane season will commence on May 15, 2023, and conclude on November 30, while the Atlantic season is expected to begin on June 1. The El Niño phenomenon, linked to the warming of the equatorial eastern Pacific, is anticipated to influence the severity of meteorological events this year.

Meteorologists estimate that during the Pacific hurricane season, there could be 13 storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes of category 3 or higher. In the Atlantic, approximately 17 storms are expected, with 8 classified as hurricanes and 4 as major hurricanes.

The names chosen for the 2023 Pacific hurricane season are Adrian, Beatriz, Calvin, Dora, Eugene, Fernanda, Greg, Hilary, Irwin, Jova, Kenneth, Lidia, Max, Norma, Otis, Pilar, Ramon, Selma, Todd, Veronica, Wiley, Xina, York, and Zelda. Meanwhile, the Atlantic hurricanes will be named Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, José, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney.

This year, at least 6 hurricanes are projected to make landfall in Mexico. As such, it is vital for residents, particularly those in coastal states, to remain vigilant and prepared.

