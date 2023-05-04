Passengers Face Terror on Aeroméxico Flight as Rapid Descent Forces Emergency Landing

May 4, 2023
,

Puerto Vallarta (Subscriber Content) - On the night of May 3, Aeroméxico flight AM2547 was forced to make an emergency landing in Oaxaca after experiencing a depressurization problem . . .



Trending News on PVDN

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms