Pebbles, the world’s oldest dog, dies at 22

Pebbles, the dog that gained worldwide notoriety for being the oldest in the world, has died. The dog, who lived in the southeastern United States, was 22 years old .

The tragic news was released on Wednesday by the Guinness Book of Records.

The female, from the fox terrier family, had been fed cat food by her owners since 2012, which may have contributed to her longevity.

The dog was born on March 28, 2000, on Long Island, in the state of New York, and lived most of her life in South Carolina. The small female gave birth to 32 pups in total.

Pebbles was named the oldest dog in the world in May 2022 by experts from the Guinness Book.

According to her owner, Julie Gregory, the secret to her pet’s good health lay in grooming the dog, which she performed “with the greatest care.”

According to UNAM, the ownership of a dog, or cat, is beneficial for the health of its owners and, there is even research done on elderly people that shows that possession of a pet allows them to incorporate “better movement schemes and have a feeling of occupation and general well-being”.

Given the above, it is necessary to think about the age and size of dogs when they are adopted or acquired by older adults. According to the specialist Hugo Sánchez Castillo, the recommended breeds for people of advanced age are those that are small.

The academic and researcher of the Faculty of Psychology details that large breed dogs live between eight and 10 years and small breed dogs between 15 and 17 years, although he also recommends taking in a cat, as they can live 20 years or more, “that is, their chances of giving a more lasting company are greater.”

