Pebbles, the world’s oldest dog, dies at 22

Pebbles, the dog that gained worldwide notoriety for being the oldest in the world, has died. The dog, who lived in the southeastern United States, was 22 years old .
The tragic news was released on Wednesday by the Guinness Book of Records.
The female, from the fox terrier family, had been fed cat food by her owners since 2012, which may have contributed to her longevity.
The dog was born on March 28, 2000, on Long Island, in the state of New York, and lived most of her life in South Carolina. The small female gave birth to 32 pups in total.
Pebbles was named the oldest dog in the world in May 2022 by experts from the Guinness Book.
According to her owner, Julie Gregory, the secret to her pet’s good health lay in grooming the dog, which she performed “with the greatest care.”
According to UNAM, the ownership of a dog, or cat, is beneficial for the health of its owners and, there is even research done on elderly people that shows that possession of a pet allows them to incorporate “better movement schemes and have a feeling of occupation and general well-being”.
Given the above, it is necessary to think about the age and size of dogs when they are adopted or acquired by older adults. According to the specialist Hugo Sánchez Castillo, the recommended breeds for people of advanced age are those that are small.
The academic and researcher of the Faculty of Psychology details that large breed dogs live between eight and 10 years and small breed dogs between 15 and 17 years, although he also recommends taking in a cat, as they can live 20 years or more, “that is, their chances of giving a more lasting company are greater.”
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- Mexico’s President confirms agreement with Russia to use the Glonass satellite system, believed to be used for espionage President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) confirmed that Mexico signed an agreement with Russia to use the Glonass satellite system “for peaceful purposes”, for which he denied that the system had espionage purposes, despite the opinion of many international bodies who specialize in the subject. The announcement comes one day after Mexico’s Department of Foreign…
- Hacked documents show Mexico’s National Guard involved in human trafficking The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) connected the National Guard with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in human trafficking of undocumented immigrants and theft of gasoline, according to information from documents hacked from Sedena by the Guacamaya Hackers group. According to the files hacked, in Veracruz and the southeast of the country, the National…
- Video from Puerto Vallarta restaurant goes viral and gives birth to ‘Lord Tacos’ after man throws tacos at wife during an argument (Viral Video) A video from a Puerto Vallarta restaurant has gone viral that has entertained internet users around the world and given birth to Lord Tacos. The events occurred in a restaurant located in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and in the recording, the couple is seen arguing while eating some tacos at a small sidewalk table. The lady…
- Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel controls 78% of money laundering in Mexico The Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) has placed itself at the head of the Mexican drug economy, establishing the largest number of businesses to launder money, and unlike other cartels, it went from the real estate business, typical of drug trafficking, to diversifying into money laundering businesses. that few would suspect. An investigation by MILENIO,…
- Mexico eliminates mandatory use of face masks in closed spaces from its recent guidelines The Government of Mexico presented a document on Monday which suggests the “non-mandatory” use of face masks in closed spaces in Mexico. In the memo, the use of face masks is only categorized as “recommended” or “not mandatory” as to where it was previously categorized as mandatory. Despite this, health authorities maintain the recommendation of…