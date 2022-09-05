Photos of Nicole Kidman buying Oaxacan cheese and talking with Mijares cause a stir

The Australian actress, Nicole Kidman, continues to cause a sensation, but this time it is not because of her physique. The superstar visited Mexico and her simplicity was part of what netizens made viral, ending up buying Oaxaca cheese in the middle of the street, after participating in an event organized in Mexico City.

Recently, the big screen celebrity surprised many with her radical change in her figure, showing what she has achieved with hard training on a magazine cover.

It was the first visit to Mexico for Nicole Kidman, and during her visit, some photos went viral after being seen buying some very traditional Mexican foods.

With her impeccable white suit made up of pants and a blazer, the actress looked beautiful in her participation in the event called Mexico Siglo XXI, where in an emotional speech she sent a powerful message to young people encouraging them to conquer foreign stages.

At the event organized by the Telmex-Telcel Foundation, the Oscar winner shared pleasantly with the singer Manuel Mijares, with whom she had a conversation after finishing her speech.

“I would like to travel more around the world, (…) I love Mexico. I would love to be able to return to the country, bring my daughters so they can enjoy the culture, the people,” she said.

But what most caught the attention of the Mexican people is that Nicole Kidman took her time to take a sample of what is produced in Mexico.

Protected by her bodyguards, the actress walked to the streets near the National Auditorium, located on Paseo de la Reforma avenue, in the Polanco neighborhood, where a van was parked, and there she stopped to buy some Oaxaca cheese.

Kidman was very focused and chatting with the vendors while buying the cheeses, and it was these photos that went viral on the networks, seeing the famous and glamorous actress captivated by that product that is so famous in Mexico.

