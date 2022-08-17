Playa de Oro joins the list of Puerto Vallarta beaches with Blue Flag certification

As of today, Playa de Oro joins the list of Puerto Vallarta beaches that have received the Blue Flag Certificate.

The Crown Paradise hotel was the venue to receive the award, where municipal authorities and private initiatives were pleased to receive the distinction.

At the event, Joaquin Díaz Ríos, executive director of the Foundation For Environment Education Mexico, highlighted this honor, which, he said, is a source of pride for all Vallartans, as well as for businessmen and city authorities.

The person in charge of receiving this certification was the councilor Sara Mosqueda, who attended on behalf of Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez.

Puerto Vallarta now has four Blue Flag beaches: Playa Camarones, Palmares, Sheraton and Playa de Oro.

A world-renowned award trusted by millions around the globe, the Blue Flag program is operated under the auspices of the Foundation for Environmental Education and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In order to qualify for this prestigious award, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related, and access-related criteria must be met and maintained.

Through close collaboration with members on any and all issues they may have, the Foundation for Environmental Education works tirelessly to ensure the program’s expansion, and that the unrivaled standards of the Blue Flag are maintained internationally.

There are currently 5042 certified beaches and marinas in 48 countries.

