Playa de Oro joins the list of Puerto Vallarta beaches with Blue Flag certification

As of today, Playa de Oro joins the list of Puerto Vallarta beaches that have received the Blue Flag Certificate.
The Crown Paradise hotel was the venue to receive the award, where municipal authorities and private initiatives were pleased to receive the distinction.
At the event, Joaquin Díaz Ríos, executive director of the Foundation For Environment Education Mexico, highlighted this honor, which, he said, is a source of pride for all Vallartans, as well as for businessmen and city authorities.
The person in charge of receiving this certification was the councilor Sara Mosqueda, who attended on behalf of Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez.
Puerto Vallarta now has four Blue Flag beaches: Playa Camarones, Palmares, Sheraton and Playa de Oro.
A world-renowned award trusted by millions around the globe, the Blue Flag program is operated under the auspices of the Foundation for Environmental Education and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
In order to qualify for this prestigious award, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related, and access-related criteria must be met and maintained.
Through close collaboration with members on any and all issues they may have, the Foundation for Environmental Education works tirelessly to ensure the program’s expansion, and that the unrivaled standards of the Blue Flag are maintained internationally.
There are currently 5042 certified beaches and marinas in 48 countries.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- What will the megastorm that threatens California be like, according to science California, located on the west coast of the United States, has been prone to earthquakes, droughts, and abundant wildfires every year for generations. But several scientists have warned in recent days that a big storm is coming that could unleash a devastating flood, as happened in 1862. 160 years ago, 30 consecutive days of rain…
- How much more inflation can restaurants in Puerto Vallarta take? Inflation has hit Puerto Vallarta’s restaurant sector hard, because the constant increase in prices of supplies has forced restaurateurs to maintain their prices, without lowering the quality of their products, a fact that has affected the economy of the restaurant sector. “The impact is great because the whole issue of inflation directly affects the cost,”…
- United States and Canada issued travel alerts to 16 Mexican states The United States and Canada issued travel alerts to 16 Mexican states after organized crime groups have attacked civilians and burned vehicles in various cities in recent days. The United States government recommended its citizens not to travel to five states in the country, while for another 11 entities it advised them to reconsider travel…
- Playa de Oro joins the list of Puerto Vallarta beaches with Blue Flag certification As of today, Playa de Oro joins the list of Puerto Vallarta beaches that have received the Blue Flag Certificate. The Crown Paradise hotel was the venue to receive the award, where municipal authorities and private initiatives were pleased to receive the distinction. At the event, Joaquin Díaz Ríos, executive director of the Foundation For…
- More than 30% increase in passenger arrivals at the Puerto Vallarta Airport The arrival of national passengers to Puerto Vallarta through the International Airport increased by more than 30% during the month of July, according to data from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, the concessionaire of the air terminal. The national market has been one of the main travelers to Puerto Vallarta, with 140,150 passengers attending by air,…