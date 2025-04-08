Playa Hotels & Resorts Completes $20m Renovation at Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO – All-inclusive resort operator Playa Hotels & Resorts has officially unveiled a $20 million renovation at the Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, part of Hyatt Hotels’ Inclusive Collection. The extensive updates include refreshed guest rooms, new dining options, and various amenity expansions, aiming to enhance the all-inclusive luxury experience for travelers.

Elevated Accommodations and AmenitiesSituated on Mexico’s Pacific coast, the resort’s 244 guest rooms in the North Tower now feature updated air-conditioning systems, modern woodwork, smart TVs, Nespresso machines, and ocean-inspired décor . . .