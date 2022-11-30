VACATION RENTALS

Police officer arrested for the murder of his girlfriend in Puerto Vallarta

November 30, 2022
After months of investigations, the Special Regional Prosecutor's Office of District VIII, in Jalisco, announced the arrest of a police officer from the State of Mexico who is accused of murdering his girlfriend and fellow police officer while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta . . .

