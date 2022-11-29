Puerto Vallarta public transportation opens overnight bus services

With the aim of serving employees in the service industry, as well as being part of the We Move Safely strategy, which includes women who work at night, as of Monday night, November 28, the special Night Owl bus service returned with two routes in Puerto Vallarta.

The routes will be circulating with a schedule from midnight to 5:00 am, with routes to Ixtapa and Pitillal, with a frequency of 30 minutes and a cost of 20 pesos per trip. There are designated stops in safe areas, as well as surveillance cameras in the units, monitoring tracking and collection system (payment with the Mi Movilidad card).

The Puerto Vallarta Night Owl route will visit strategic points in the city such as downtown, the hotel zone, Pitillal, and Ixtapa, as well as the busiest area, the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood.

Route 1 Vía Ixtapa will start in the Romantic Zone to Ixtapa and will have 4 units assigned to a total estimated route of 2 hours and 18 minutes (round trip), circulating through streets such as Lázaro Cárdenas, Libertad, Juárez, Morelos and Ignacio L. Vallarta, Blvd. Francisco Medina Ascencio, Av. Las Palmas and Independencia.

Route 2 Vía Pitillal will leave the Romantic Zone, transiting with 4 units during an estimated journey of one hour and 22 minutes (round trip) through roads such as Lázaro Cárdenas, Libertad Juárez, Morelos, Ignacio L. Vallarta, Blvd. Francisco Media Ascencio, Av. Luis Donaldo Colosio, Av. Francisco Villa, Emiliano Zapata, Revolución, Republic of Ecuador and De Los Poetas.

Diego Monraz Villaseñor, Secretary of Transportation, highlighted the benefit it represents for workers who finish their activities late and there is no longer conventional transportation and they had to pay for private service, run the risk of requesting unregulated vehicles or even walk long distances to avoid spending their daily salary on transportation.

