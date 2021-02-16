Portrait of An Artist: Caleb and Jair Cabrera

I usually dedicate this column to one artist at a time, but these two talents are in my mind inseparable. They have enchanted audiences in Puerto Vallarta with their band Media Luna for four seasons now since relocating from San Miguel de Allende.

As most of their fans know, Jair and Caleb Cabrera are brothers. They grew up together in Pachuca, Hidalgo, near Mexico City, and probably like any other brothers have different opinions or musical preferences which contribute to their originality. Jaír favors the electric guitar, rock and jazz while Caleb leans toward Latin American classical pieces but one thing for sure, they both love creating great music. Together and separately they provide a unique musical experience.

As young men, the brothers relocated from their hometown to San Miguel de Allende, where they launched their popular band and have played for over seven years. These last three years, they have spent most months in Puerto Vallarta, where audiences have been blown away by their energetic and original music.

From the first time I attended a Media Luna performance, I was hopelessly in love with their warmth and sound. Theirs are a group you can adore on a recording or video, but they are even more exciting and will blow your mind in person. Their stage presence is electrifying, and they continuously add new elements to the music so that each performance gives even more than the last.

For 2021 the fellows are offering a variety of musical choices. Caleb added a talented young violinist Mariel Ramos, classically trained from a prestigious musical family, to their circle. With Mariel, he will introduce classical influences to the tremendous energy of Media Luna’s guitars.

Jair’s addition of some extremely renowned musicians promises to satisfy his appetite for jazz which he will develop in stunning performances as the opportunity presents.

In 2019, Jaír was the brainchild behind, and producer of the first Bahia World Music Festival held at Oscar’s Tequila Distillery on the River Cuale Island. He wanted to do something for his new adopted home of Puerto Vallarta, and believe me, he did. The event was a huge success spread over two days and featured talented local musicians and incredible talent from other parts of Mexico.

Caleb tells me he brings ten new compositions to the program this year all of which will surprise and thrill their fans. I am always astounded at the beautiful pieces they introduce each time they play, not to mention favorites, including the moving Tears of Joy and captivating El Bravo written by Caleb and Jair respectively.

You can see and hear this fabulous pair and band members at both Incanto’ terrace on the River Cuale and at Cuates y Cuetes next to the pier in the Zona Romantica. They play for Brunch on Incanto’s Riverside Terrace on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11-1 and are currently doing shows with exquisite vocalist Enrique de Allende at 3:00 PM Wednesdays at the outdoor patio of Incanto’s Piano Bar. They perform at Cuates y Cuetes next to the Zona Romantica Pier on Mondays and Tuesdays. These shows begin at 8:00 PM and include the 2021 Media Luna Band.

Jaír and Caleb are planning some very special concerts in March and April at a to be announced location. Stay tuned!

Media Luna is available for private events and weddings. You can send messages via their Facebook page or through my website vallartasounds.com.

By Christie Seeley

vallartasounds.com