Protestors closed the main road in Puerto Vallarta today – Video and Live Updates

Don’t Panic! 7.9 Earthquake Scheduled in Puerto Vallarta Tomorrow for National Drill

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - This Wednesday, April 19, Puerto Vallarta will participate in the First National Earthquake Drill of 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Puerto Vallarta will take part in this drill since it's located in a risk area due to earthquakes, and as in each one of the points where the preventive measure will be…