Puebla sees surge in kidnappings, disappearances, and extortion in early 2025

High-impact crimes surged in Puebla in early 2025, with disappearances up 318 percent and kidnappings rising by 200 percent, according to Causa en Común.

Puebla is grappling with a troubling spike in high-impact crimes during the first four months of 2025, according to a report released by the civil organization Causa en Común. The state is now among the most affected in the country for a number of offenses, including disappearances, kidnappings, and extortion.

The report, titled Crime Incidence and Some Anomalies, compiled data from the Ministry of Security, state prosecutors’ offices, and missing persons registries. The findings place Puebla third in the country for reported disappearances, with a total of 468 cases. Only the State of Mexico and Mexico City recorded more disappearances, with 730 and 716 cases respectively. Compared to the same period in 2024, Puebla’s figures represent a staggering 318 percent increase.

Kidnappings also saw a sharp rise. Although the total number of cases was 15, this reflects a 200 percent increase over early 2024, pushing Puebla into fourth place nationally for the crime.

Extortion cases climbed to 85 during the January–April period, marking a 107 percent increase year over year. This crime also earned Puebla a fourth-place ranking nationwide.

Domestic violence was another area of significant concern. The report notes 3,500 documented cases, an 18 percent rise from the previous year. Puebla now ranks third in the country in terms of the rate of increase in domestic violence incidents.

While violent vehicle theft did not increase compared to last year, Puebla still reported 873 cases, placing it third nationwide in absolute numbers. Similarly, robberies of pedestrians with violence totaled 1,071 cases, putting the state in fourth place behind the State of Mexico (5,155), Mexico City (2,334), and one other state not specified in the report.

Violent robberies of transporters also increased notably. Puebla ranked second nationwide in this crime, logging 555 cases. Only the State of Mexico reported more, with 868 incidents.

Not all crimes saw an upward trend. Intentional homicides in Puebla reached 303 cases during the first four months of 2025, a figure that does not indicate an increase. Nationally, 8,770 homicide victims were recorded during the same timeframe. Femicide remained relatively low in Puebla, with nine reported cases out of a national total of 212.

There was also a positive shift in human trafficking cases. Puebla registered eight incidents from January through April, a 56 percent drop from the same period in 2024.

The report by Causa en Común paints a mixed but largely concerning picture of crime in Puebla. While some categories saw stability or decline, the overall trend points to a significant rise in violent and high-impact crimes, raising alarms among civil society organizations and residents alike.