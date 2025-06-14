Puebla sees surge in kidnappings, disappearances, and extortion in early 2025

/ Causa en Común report, crime statistics Mexico 2025, disappearances in Puebla, domestic violence Puebla, extortion in Mexico, kidnappings in Puebla, Puebla crime / By

Puebla

High-impact crimes surged in Puebla in early 2025, with disappearances up 318 percent and kidnappings rising by 200 percent, according to Causa en Común.

Puebla is grappling with a troubling spike in high-impact crimes during the first four months of 2025, according to a report released by the civil organization Causa en Común. The state is now among the most affected in the country for a number of offenses, including disappearances, kidnappings, and extortion.

The report, titled Crime Incidence and Some Anomalies, compiled data from the Ministry of Security, state prosecutors’ offices, and missing persons registries. The findings place Puebla third in the country for reported disappearances, with a total of 468 cases. Only the State of Mexico and Mexico City recorded more disappearances, with 730 and 716 cases respectively. Compared to the same period in 2024, Puebla’s figures represent a staggering 318 percent increase.

Kidnappings also saw a sharp rise. Although the total number of cases was 15, this reflects a 200 percent increase over early 2024, pushing Puebla into fourth place nationally for the crime.

Extortion cases climbed to 85 during the January–April period, marking a 107 percent increase year over year. This crime also earned Puebla a fourth-place ranking nationwide.

Domestic violence was another area of significant concern. The report notes 3,500 documented cases, an 18 percent rise from the previous year. Puebla now ranks third in the country in terms of the rate of increase in domestic violence incidents.

While violent vehicle theft did not increase compared to last year, Puebla still reported 873 cases, placing it third nationwide in absolute numbers. Similarly, robberies of pedestrians with violence totaled 1,071 cases, putting the state in fourth place behind the State of Mexico (5,155), Mexico City (2,334), and one other state not specified in the report.

Violent robberies of transporters also increased notably. Puebla ranked second nationwide in this crime, logging 555 cases. Only the State of Mexico reported more, with 868 incidents.

Not all crimes saw an upward trend. Intentional homicides in Puebla reached 303 cases during the first four months of 2025, a figure that does not indicate an increase. Nationally, 8,770 homicide victims were recorded during the same timeframe. Femicide remained relatively low in Puebla, with nine reported cases out of a national total of 212.

There was also a positive shift in human trafficking cases. Puebla registered eight incidents from January through April, a 56 percent drop from the same period in 2024.

The report by Causa en Común paints a mixed but largely concerning picture of crime in Puebla. While some categories saw stability or decline, the overall trend points to a significant rise in violent and high-impact crimes, raising alarms among civil society organizations and residents alike.

High-impact crimes surged in Puebla in early 2025, with disappearances up 318 percent and kidnappings rising by 200 percent, according to . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • real estate puerto vallartaHow safe is it to buy real estate in Puerto Vallarta? Jalisco’s Real Estate sector at risk: AMPI Warns Informality threatens Jalisco's booming real estate market. AMPI urges mandatory professional standards to protect consumers and secure investor trust. The president of AMPI Guadalajara, Karen Julieta Correa Cabrales, has raised alarms over the high level of informality in the region's real estate market. She warns that this lack of regulation is jeopardizing both consumer security and…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • protest puerto vallarta trumpUS Citizens Abroad to Protest Trump’s Immigration Raids in Puerto Vallarta U.S. citizens residing abroad are set to hold a peaceful demonstration in Puerto Vallarta on June 14 to protest recent anti-immigrant raids in Los Angeles and to defend the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. The march, organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day and supported by Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas, aims to…
  • cjngLos Chapitos and CJNG Form Supercartel to Control Mexican Drug Trade Los Chapitos and the CJNG form an unprecedented alliance, escalating cartel violence and drug trafficking threats across Mexico. A new alliance between Los Chapitos, the faction controlled by the sons of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, and the powerful Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) has alarmed authorities and analysts, potentially reshaping Mexico’s criminal landscape. The partnership,…
  • don-balde-killed-chiapas-border-operationDon Balde killed in Chiapas border operation Don Balde killed during a June 8 operation by the Pakal Reaction Force in Las Champas, Chiapas, ending his role as founder of the Chiapas-Guatemala cartel and CJNG collaborator. On Sunday, June 8, in the commercial border zone of Las Champas, Frontera Comalapa in Chiapas, elements of the Fuerza de Reacción Inmediata Pakal shot and…
  • Tropical Storm Dalila MexicoTropical Storm Dalila Mexico Will Bring Heavy Rains to Nine States Tropical Storm Dalila Mexico is set to form off Guerrero’s coast by June 14, unleashing heavy to very heavy rains in Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and triggering alerts across nine states. The National Water Commission (Conagua) has issued a tropical storm watch as the area of low pressure designated “Four-E” gains organization off the southern coast…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • cancun-sargassum-arrival-cleanup-effortsCancun sargassum arrival prompts cleanup efforts on beaches Tourism in Cancun faces challenges as the Cancun sargassum arrival brings tons of seaweed ashore, but authorities ramp up cleanup with barriers, machinery and 7,500 meters of booms to keep prime beaches clear. Despite a record influx of sargassum, local officials and private operators in Cancun are intensifying cleanup operations to preserve the city’s beach…
  • crime-sceneItalian Tourist Dies After Falling at Sayulita Rental Property Sayulita, Nayarit – Early on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, an Italian tourist identified as 37-year-old Giacomo “N” died after plunging from an upper floor of a vacation rental in the pueblo mágico of Sayulita, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene, where he was found in the…
  • Tropical Storm WatchTropical Storm Watch Issued for Mexico’s Pacific Coast from Tecpan De Galeana to Manzanillo The Mexican government has issued a Tropical Storm Watch along its Pacific coast, extending from Tecpan De Galeana in Guerrero to Manzanillo in Colima. Authorities anticipate tropical storm conditions may affect the area within the next 48 hours. As of 3:00 PM CST, the weather disturbance, currently designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four-E, was located…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top