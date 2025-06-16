Puebla’s new cybersecurity law criminalizes online insults with up to three years in prison, sparking backlash from civil groups over free speech concerns and government overreach.

A new cybersecurity law in Puebla has triggered widespread concern among civil society organizations, journalists, and opposition lawmakers, who warn it could be used as a tool to suppress dissent and restrict freedom of expression online.

The law, officially enacted on June 13 after its publication in the Official State Gazette, criminalizes offensive messages on digital platforms, including social media, with penalties of up to three years in prison. Known informally as the “Censorship Law,” the measure introduces a new crime to the Penal Code—cyberbullying—outlined in Article 480.

According to the statute, individuals who send messages deemed persistently offensive or harmful through digital media may face between 11 months and 3 years in prison, along with fines ranging from 50 to 300 days’ minimum wage. If the target of the messages is a minor, penalties increase by up to two-thirds of the maximum sentence.

The initiative was introduced in November 2024 by then-local representative José Luis García Parra, who now serves as Cabinet Coordinator for Governor Alejandro Armenta. The law’s approval was fast-tracked through the Puebla Congress on June 12, passing with 35 votes in favor—primarily from Morena and its allied parties—five votes against, and one abstention.

Human Rights Organizations Sound the Alarm

Critics argue the law is overly broad and poses serious threats to civil liberties. Prominent freedom of expression organizations, including Article 19, Civil Society Mexico, and the Puebla Journalists Network, have condemned the law’s vague wording and its potential to criminalize criticism of public officials.

“The crimes it includes violate principles of human rights and freedom of expression,” warned Article 19 in a public statement. The group criticized the law for lacking legal precision and for failing to account for the technical complexities of the digital ecosystem. It also raised red flags about how the law might affect journalists and citizens who engage in legitimate criticism of government actors.

Opposition lawmakers echoed those concerns during the legislative session. PAN legislator Susana Riestra labeled the bill a “Censorship Law,” while PRI’s Delfina Pozos emphasized the ambiguity of the new crime and questioned the readiness of Puebla’s cyber police force, which consists of only 16 officers.

Supporters Say Law Targets Online Harassment

Despite the criticism, Morena representatives defended the measure as a necessary response to the toxic environment on social media. Lawmaker Graciela Palomares, speaking in favor of the law, said she had personally been the victim of ongoing digital harassment and that the legislation aims to protect people from abuse in the virtual space.

Supporters insist the law is not designed to silence political opposition or investigative journalism, but rather to address legitimate cases of online harassment that can lead to serious emotional or even physical harm.

Anonymous Accounts in the Crosshairs

The law’s passage has sparked significant debate online, where many interpreted it as a government strategy to track down anonymous accounts that criticize public officials. Accounts like “Aldea Poblana,” which frequently posts allegations against Governor Armenta and his cabinet, have come under scrutiny as potential targets under the new legislation.

Critics suggest the timing and tone of the law reflect a broader political effort to clamp down on dissent ahead of upcoming election cycles.

PAN Senator Laura Esquivel described the legislation as “a sign of authoritarianism,” warning it could become a dangerous precedent for other states to follow.

Flawed Consultation and Legal Gaps

Beyond the controversy over its intent, the process behind the law’s approval has also drawn criticism. The Institute for Municipal Management, Administration, and Liaison (Igavim) issued a statement lamenting that the reform was passed without adequate public consultation or technical review. The group warned that poorly defined crimes could lead to arbitrary enforcement or abuse by authorities.

In addition to cyberbullying, the reform includes provisions targeting crimes such as identity theft, digital espionage, electronic fraud, hacking, and online grooming. Legal experts have flagged the imprecise definitions used throughout the bill, which could have unforeseen consequences for freedom of the press and the digital rights of ordinary users.

A Legal Battle Looms

Legal analysts and civil rights groups are already exploring possible legal challenges to the reform, including efforts to bring the issue before the national Supreme Court. They argue that the law not only contradicts federal and constitutional protections of free speech but also risks setting a chilling precedent for the digital rights of Mexican citizens.

As of now, the law remains in effect, and enforcement is expected to begin immediately. But given the national attention and growing backlash, Puebla’s controversial new measure may soon face significant legal and political obstacles.