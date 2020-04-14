Puerto Vallarta accounts for one out of every three jobs lost in Jalisco during March

During the month of March, when social isolation began to battle the spread of COVID-19, Jalisco lost 6,026 formal jobs. Puerto Vallarta and its tourism sector was the municipality hardest hit by this crisis.

According to the economic report of the Institute of Statistical and Geographical Information of Jalisco (IIEG), during March in real terms, Jalisco recorded a total of 10,667 job losses, however, it also accounted for 4,640 new jobs, totaling the number of 6,226 fewer jobs in the state.

Puerto Vallarta represents one out of every three job losses during the month.

Three municipalities in the Guadalajara metropolitan area are also among those that lost the most jobs in March; Zapopan with 1,664, Guadalajara with a 1,308 and Tlaquepaque with 891. The south of Jalisco also has negative numbers: Zapotiltic lost 604 formal jobs, San Gabriel 585 and Zapotlán el Grande 305.

In total, according to the IIEG report, 47 of the 125 municipalities that make up Jalisco, had job losses in their companies during the month of March.

On the other hand, 64 municipalities, despite the health emergency, registered positive numbers in job creation. The list is headed by Tuxcacuesco with 515 new jobs, followed by Lagos de Moreno with 492, Tlajomulco with 458, Tala with 387 and Tonalá with 379.

The sectors most affected by the loss of employment during the month of March this year are the service sector and construction industries.

“The fall of 6,226 new formal jobs in March 2020 in Jalisco was mainly due to the service sector, which lost 4,977 new jobs. The second sector with the greatest loss in absolute terms is the transformation sector, where it lost 2,087 jobs in the month. While, the construction sector reported a decrease of 1,008 workers. The extractive industry and the electrical industry also reported 78 and 31 lost jobs respectively,” concluded the IIEG through a statement.