Puerto Vallarta Activates Civil Protection Council as 2025 Hurricane Season Looms

Puerto Vallarta’s Municipal Civil Protection Council has been installed ahead of a forecasted 16–20 tropical cyclones this season; authorities outline storm projections, shelter sites and flood‐prevention measures.

Puerto Vallarta has officially installed its Municipal Civil Protection Council in preparation for an active 2025 hurricane season that is expected to bring between 16 and 20 tropical cyclones to the Pacific. The newly formed council brings together civil and military authorities from federal, state and municipal levels, underscoring a unified effort to safeguard the region.

At the climatological briefing, meteorologist . . .