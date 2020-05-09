Puerto Vallarta adds another death and 12 new COVID cases in the past day

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Friday, May 8, that the accumulated COVID-19 infections are 31,522, adding 1,906 new cases in the past day. Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 3,160 fatalities, adding 199 more deaths today.

Jalisco added 46 new cases and four new deaths in the past 24-hours. The state has tested 340 people in the past day for the coronavirus.

Puerto Vallarta added one new death and 12 new cases in the past 24-hours. A total of 411 people have been tested in the city since the beginning of the pandemic, only 17 people were tested in the past day.

The spokesman for the Presidency of Mexico, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, assured that the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador does not hide figures, nor information on infections or deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Through his Twitter account, he guaranteed that there is “total transparency and open data” regarding the number of cases, asserting that the figures that have been officially released are the product of the work of “dozens of scientists”

“The Government of Mexico does not hide information about COVID-19 infections or deaths, as some media suppose. The case figures that we present every day are the product of the work of dozens of scientists and our policy is one of open data and full transparency ”, Ramírez Cuevas said.

The US newspaper The New York Times published this Friday that the Mexican government has not reported “hundreds, possibly thousands” of deaths from the new coronavirus in Mexico City, and has even ignored officials who have counted more deaths than those recognized publicly.

To date, Mexico has tested 102,875 COVID-19 test, one of the lowest numbers of tests in the world.