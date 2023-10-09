Puerto Vallarta Airport Records Second Straight Month of Decline in International Tourists

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta International Airport recorded a contrasting performance in September 2023, showing signs of both growth and contraction. While the airport surpassed 5 million passengers for the year to date, it also marked a decrease in monthly air tourism compared to September 2022, according to recent data.

Passenger Traffic Statistics: A Mixed Picture

Preliminary data released by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), the company managing 12 airports across Mexico, indicated a 6.5% overall increase in total passenger traffic in September 2023 compared to the same month in the previous year. Notably . . .

