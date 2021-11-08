Puerto Vallarta airport saw a 27% increase in flights during November

The Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport, which serves both Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit, is experiencing increased activity month by month. This November, it will welcome more than 1,900 flights, a 27% increase over October, when recorded 1,537 flights.

According to a report issued by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), the terminal’s operator there are a projected 1,953 operations for the second to last month of the year. Of this total, there are 916 domestic flights and 1,037 international.

This activity, together with the recent announcement of the airlines’ return from Europe and Canada—suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic—will enable the destination to remain among the most visited destinations in 2021.

Marc Murphy, managing director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau of the Riviera Nayarit (CVB), said that the steady increase in air activity is good news for the destination. This is especially important now that connectivity with the main cities of origin for tourists from the United States and Canada has significantly improved, as have the connections with the main cities in Mexico.

“The announcement that Tui Airways is returning to the region as of Wednesday, November 3rd, with the first flight from Manchester, plus the flight from London scheduled for the 25th, is another bit of good news. This will no doubt be a boost for the upcoming winter season,” he said.

The UK edition of the prestigious luxury travel and lifestyle magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently included the Riviera Nayarit among the 30 Best Vacation Destinations for November 2021. Readers put the destination on par with Andalusia, Spain; the Caribbean’s Antigua and Barbuda; Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon, in the United States; and Hong Kong.

This month, 11 airlines will add a combined 12 new routes:

American Airlines, the US flag carrier, launched its new route, from Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, November 2nd, with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Alaska, with a new flight from Portland, with four frequencies a week, starting Monday, November 8th.

Sun Country returns with the Minneapolis route, with one frequency on Saturdays.

United will fly from Newark with two frequencies a week.

Tui Airways resumes operations on Wednesday, November 3rd, with a flight from Manchester, England.

Canadian airlines Swoop, Air Canada, Air Transat, West Jet, and Sunwing resume their Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, Winnipeg, and Edmonton routes.

Transportes Aéreos Regionales T. A. R. will operate flights from Hermosillo and La Paz, with three frequencies per week each.

Originally published by Nayarit Tourism Ministry

