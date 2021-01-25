Puerto Vallarta airport will offer COVID-19 testing to help meet new U.S. travel rules

The airports of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta will have laboratories for the application of covid-19 detection tests starting today, January 25, 2021.

The Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) will offer this service, as the United States Government will require from Tuesday, January 26, a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test from all people entering its territory.

According to the ordinance of the CDC, all passengers must undergo a COVID-19 detection test within 72 hours prior to boarding their flight to the United States and carry the results in an electronic device or paper to present to the airline prior to travel.

People who have tested positive for a viral test in the previous 90 days and have met the isolation criteria may travel by presenting proof of a positive viral test and an official letter from the health provider or a public health official authorizing them to travel.

In both airports, the cost of the antigen test will be $450 ($22 USD) pesos and the PCR of 1,450 pesos ($72 USD); prices will be applicable only to passengers on international flights. ($1 USD = $20.19 MXP)

The same service will be offered in the other air terminals operated by the GAP: Tijuana, Los Cabos, Guanajuato, Hermosillo, Mexicali, Morelia, La Paz, Aguascalientes, Los Mochis and Manzanillo.