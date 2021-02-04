Puerto Vallarta, among the beach destinations that lead travel trends in Mexico

Mexican tourists will look for beaches, and among the first three places where they will do so is the jewel of the Mexican Pacific: Puerto Vallarta, according to the Annual Travel Trends Report for 2021 prepared by Expedia.

The taste for beaches with their natural charm remains popular, to the extent that the responses of potential Mexican travelers choose them when making plans to vacation, regardless of the time of year.

The preferences of Mexicans are not far removed from those of travelers of other nationalities, who favor natural environments and outdoor spaces, since these facilitate social distancing and enjoy the attractions to be discovered with greater tranquility.

A fundamental factor when defining a trip, the report indicates, is that the destinations generate confidence in travelers, and in the case of Puerto Vallarta, the biosecurity measures implemented have given good results for months.

The second of the travel trends in 2021 will be car rental and road trips, which allow making the stops that are required to get to know different areas and cultures. In addition, car travel makes it easy to spend time with family or friends.

In that sense, Puerto Vallarta has a network of highway options that makes the area easily accessible from the north, west, or south of the bay.

For visitors from the west, among the options is the Magical Town of Tequila with a brief previous stopover in the archaeological zone of Teuchitlán to admire the impressive Guachimontones; Another option is to explore the mountain towns of Mascota, San Sebastián del Oeste and Talpa, also known for its sanctuary dedicated to the Virgen del Rosario.

Those who come to Puerto Vallarta from its southern entrance can make a stopover at El Tuito, the municipal seat of Cabo Corrientes, which also deserves a visit to enjoy a pleasant climate, a quiet community where it is possible to taste its local farm products.

Near El Tuito it is well worth exploring the beaches of Cabo Corrientes, such as the great Mayto beach, an extensive stretch of sand and intense waves, a paradise for turtles, or the neighboring community of Tehuamixtle, with calmer waters, famous for its seafood, particularly the large oysters.

From the North, one of the most recent Magical Towns announced in 2020 deserves a stop, the Island of Mexcaltitán, an islet that legend says was the cradle of the Aztec civilization, the mythical Aztlán.

No matter what the origin of your arrival is, Bahía de Banderas offers one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. When you arrive at the port the plan is to disconnect, the Sierra Madre offers many options to enjoy adventure and contact with nature.

Puerto Vallarta satisfies even the most demanding traveler, due to its wide and varied offer of tourist services for all tastes and budgets.