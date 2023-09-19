Puerto Vallarta Among Top Hotel Occupancy in Mexico, DataTur Reports

September 19, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - DataTur figures reveal that Puerto Vallarta clinched the sixth spot nationwide for hotel occupancy from January to July.

According to the Federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), there was a reported arrival of 50.4 million tourists in hotel rooms in this period. Notably, national tourists dominated the statistics, with 36.9 million, or 73.1%. In contrast, foreign tourists accounted for 26.9%, with 13.5 million.

When examining specifics, cities recorded 27.1 million tourists staying in hotel rooms from January to July 2023, while beach destinations registered 23.3 million . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Russian Regiment Participates in Mexico's Independence Day Military Parade, Sparking Backlash from UkraineRussian Regiment Participates in Mexico’s Independence Day Military Parade, Sparking Backlash from Ukraine PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The participation of a Russian regiment in Mexico's 213th Independence Day celebrations has stirred diplomatic tensions, with Oksana Dramaretska, the Ukrainian ambassador to Mexico, openly criticizing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's (AMLO) neutrality stance. The traditional military parade on September 16, held in the Zócalo of Mexico City (CDMX), saw several…
  • Decline in International Tourism Sets Off Alarm Bells for Puerto Vallarta and Other Mexican Beach DestinationsDecline in International Tourism Sets Off Alarm Bells for Puerto Vallarta and Other Mexican Beach Destinations Puerto Vallarta, Cancún, and other popular beach destinations in Mexico have registered a worrying drop in international air travelers, setting off concerns in the tourism sector. PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Is Mexico starting to feel the pain of a strengthening peso that offers less purchasing power to foreign tourists? The famed beaches of Mexico, hotspots…
  • Day of the Carro was Celebrated in Puerto Vallarta with the Traditional ParadeDay of the Carro was Celebrated in Puerto Vallarta with the Traditional Parade PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The vibrant heart of Puerto Vallarta throbbed to the rhythm of hooves and traditional Mexican music this Thursday as the city celebrated Charro Day with a spectacular parade. Braving the intense sun, more than 150 charros, escaramuzas, and musicians, adorned in the traditional finery of the charrería, took to the streets…
  • Puerto Vallarta to Participate in National Civil Protection Day Earthquake Drill - September 19Puerto Vallarta to Participate in National Civil Protection Day Earthquake Drill – September 19 PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - As part of the annual observance of the National Civil Protection Day in Mexico on September 19, the city of Puerto Vallarta is set to participate in a national macro drill at 11:00 a.m. The initiative, helmed by the National Civil Protection System, aims to foster preparedness for large-scale incidents and…
  • Foreigner Dies After Tragic Fall in Bugambilias Neighborhood, Puerto VallartaForeigner Dies After Tragic Fall in Bugambilias Neighborhood, Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A grim discovery was made this Wednesday morning in the Bugambilias neighborhood when a foreigner succumbed to a fatal fall. A distress call to the 911 dispatchers urgently requested an ambulance to Copa de Oro Street. Upon arrival, officers found the injured man in the street, with neighbors attending to him.…
  • Mexico Regains Category 1 Air Safety Status from United StatesMexico Regains Category 1 Air Safety Status from United States PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - After approximately 29 months under the shadow of demotion, the Mexican aeronautical authority has proudly reclaimed its Category 1 status in air safety. The momentous announcement came on Wednesday when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) handed the certification to Mexico. Sources from the agency informed El Financiero that FAA auditors convened…
  • New Real Estate Law in Jalisco Aims to Prevent Fraud in Puerto Vallarta Homes SalesNew Real Estate Law in Jalisco Aims to Prevent Fraud in Puerto Vallarta Homes Sales PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Patricia Virgen Alvarado, president of the AMPI Cabo Bahía Sur section, announced her active participation in working groups focused on the drafting of regulations for the newly approved Law that Regulates the Provision of Real Estate Services in the State of Jalisco. The law, ratified over two months ago, aims to…
  • Extreme Heat in Puerto Vallarta in Coming DaysExtreme Heat in Puerto Vallarta in Coming Days PUERTO VALLARTA – Residents and tourists in Puerto Vallarta are bracing themselves for searing heat, as temperatures are expected to soar up to 35 degrees in the shade, potentially feeling like a scorching 40 degrees or more. This alarming weather update comes after an atmospheric event named "Dorsal." According to meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López,…
  • Charro Day Parade Set to Dazzle the Streets of Puerto Vallarta Today with ParadeCharro Day Parade Set to Dazzle the Streets of Puerto Vallarta Today with Parade PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The anticipation is palpable in the coastal city of Puerto Vallarta as Charro associations gear up to celebrate Charro Day on September 14th. The annual event, marked by a traditional parade featuring both men and women on horseback, promises to paint the city's central streets with vibrant colors and rich traditions…
  • Popocatépetl Volcano Erupts: Ashfall Precautions Issued for Mexico City and State of MexicoPopocatépetl Volcano Erupts: Ashfall Precautions Issued for Mexico City and State of Mexico Tremor episodes related to the emission of steam, gas, and slight amounts of ash were recorded from the Popocatépetl volcano this Tuesday. Residents in Mexico City (CDMX) and the State of Mexico (Edomex) are advised to take precautions against potential ashfall. The National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) reported that in the last 24 hours…