Puerto Vallarta Among Top Hotel Occupancy in Mexico, DataTur Reports

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - DataTur figures reveal that Puerto Vallarta clinched the sixth spot nationwide for hotel occupancy from January to July.

According to the Federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), there was a reported arrival of 50.4 million tourists in hotel rooms in this period. Notably, national tourists dominated the statistics, with 36.9 million, or 73.1%. In contrast, foreign tourists accounted for 26.9%, with 13.5 million.

When examining specifics, cities recorded 27.1 million tourists staying in hotel rooms from January to July 2023, while beach destinations registered 23.3 million . . .

