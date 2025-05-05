Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit Launch Record 21st Restaurant Week

Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are set to delight food enthusiasts with the 21st edition of Restaurant Week, running from May 15 through June 10. With an unprecedented 51 establishments on board, this year’s festival marks the largest participation since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the local hospitality scene. The culinary celebration promises a wide array of prix-fixe menus designed to make the region’s gourmet offerings accessible to both residents and visitors, reinforcing the destination’s reputation as a leading gastronomic hub on Mexico’s Pacific coast.