Puerto Vallarta and Santa Barbara celebrate half a century of brotherhood

The swearing-in of the board of directors of Sister Cities Puerto Vallarta-Santa Bárbara for the period 2022-2024, chaired by Irma Lorena Pérez Copado, took place in the central courtyard of the Municipal Palace in Puerto Vallarta.

Ludvig Estrada Virgen, director of Tourism and Economic Development, in charge of carrying out the ceremony, stated that this relationship “has meant having an ally who has been there through thick and thin, a generous brother always concerned about shaking hands to the cause of our port. A commitment that has been characterized by the contribution in various spheres: tourism, health, social, educational, cultural and various altruistic actions”.

Irma Lorena Pérez Copado, gave recognition to the mayor and said that “after two years of health and economic problems, our community needs the push that citizens and the government can give it”, for this reason, she promised to seek support for the people who most need it, “tourism promotion, the dissemination of art and culture, foster rapprochement with other associations in order to obtain greater achievements.”

The committee is also made up of: Alicia Cisneros de Pérez, vice president; Heriberta Caballero Ortiz, secretary; Everardo Rubio Ávalos, treasurer; Raúl Coultas Gómez, deputy treasurer; Laurel Carrillo Ventura, member of education and cultural activities; Jaime Velásquez Ocaranza, public security exchange; Rigoberto Montero Tello, member of health; Elsa Sánchez de Famanía, member of social assistance, and Francisco García Benítez, member of promotion and marketing.

During the ceremony, they presented awards to members of the outgoing committee, chaired by Ismael Pérez Madera and of which the mayor of Vallarta was a member. Also present at this act of taking of protest, María de Jesús López Delgado, president of the Municipal DIF System; Brigadier General Vicente Pérez López, Commander of the 41st Military Zone; Vice Admiral José Nicolás Aguayo Ramírez, Commander of the Eighth Naval Zone; the Deputy Inspector of the National Guard, Silvio Dionisio Hernández; Mike Hernández, vice president of the Santa Barbara, California Committee.

The twinning of Puerto Vallarta and Santa Bárbara is now half a century old, since it was formed in 1972 and since then they have had a relationship of affection, solidarity, coexistence, and mutual support.

The construction of the Santa Bárbara rehabilitation clinic, the library in Las Mojoneras, the hyperbaric chamber, donation of equipment to the Municipal Police and the Fire Department, training and tactics to improve the performance of some dependencies, are some of the donations to Puerto Vallarta by Santa Barbra.

