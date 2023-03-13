Puerto Vallarta announces ambitious construction plan

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – With an investment of $232 million pesos of the city’s own resources, the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, presented the most important strategic projects that his government will carry out in 2023 to complete the transformation in the municipality that he campaigned on.
The plan announced by Michel was named “Works that transform our history”, and according to the authorities, it is the largest, most efficient, and most ambitious work program in recent years, which will have a great social impact as it consists of 160 actions and works .
In the projected list, the rehabilitation of the Malecón, which is the greatest tourist attraction of the port; the construction of a house of culture in the Ixtapa district, to strengthen the social fabric and open spaces for entertainment and learning; the regeneration of the urban image of the La Aurora housing unit; the road solution at the Las Juntas intersection (with works prior to the construction of the overpass), at the intersection of México and Las Palmas avenues; and on Avenida México in the entrance area to UNIVA; the rehabilitation of the Animal Care Center; road works such as Benemérito de las Américas, Pavo Real, conclusion of María Montessori, San Salvador, Ecuador, Prisciliano Sánchez, Federation Avenue, Playa Grande, Puerto Tampico, Basilio Badillo, September 16, Tamaulipas; opening and paving of Avenida Las Torres and the habilitation of two lanes in the Libramiento.
The roofing of the Olympic pool will also be carried out; the rehabilitation of sports units; rescue of public spaces; public lighting and rehabilitation of bicycle lanes and sidewalks on México and Los Poetas avenues; bike lanes on Grandes Lagos and Fluvial Vallarta avenues; the construction of bridges over streambeds and canals at different points; works for protection in the channels of the Pitillal and Cuale rivers, to give peace of mind to the people who live near them; the construction of 58 additional rooms within one of the most sensitive programs promoted by Professor Michel’s government to support low-income families.
In this regard, the Vallarta mayor stressed that these works will be carried out without indebting the municipality with a single peso, because for the first time in the history of Vallarta, the budget is being used rationally, without corruption, without deviations, and with the sole purpose to benefit the citizenry.
“I am proud to say that these more than 230 million are municipal resources, debt will not be contracted for these infrastructure works for your benefit, as other administrations used to, those that left us debts of more than 150 million to build works that they boasted and that today We continue to pay with your money,” he said.
The budget funds being used for these projects are the funds approved by the city council that gained national attention after a councilwoman publically accused the mayor’s family of delivering money to her in exchange for her vote to increase the city budget.
Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access more content, and browse the site with fewer ads, all while supporting independent local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- US asks Spring Breakers to reconsider traveling to Mexico for safety (again) Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – US travel warnings aren’t without merit. Miami is the top Spring Break vacation spot in the United States and reported 47 homicides last year. Cancun, the top Spring Break destination in Mexico closed last year with 421 homicides. But not all destinations are equal, take Puerto Vallarta for instance.
- This is how the Jalisco Cartel scams money from Americans in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The report issued by the Government of the United States in which it warns that the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel ( CJNG ) uses fraud schemes against Americans in Puerto Vallarta, comes as the state presents a boom of financial companies that have been denounced by thousands of victims who were…
- For the first time in 26-years, Puerto Vallarta won’t move clocks up an hour for summer time Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Last year, the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies approved the repeal of Daylight Saving Time in Mexico, after it achieved the majority of votes. The change entered into force on Sunday, October 30, but contemplates an exception in municipalities on the border with the United States so as not…
- There are more than 500 US citizens still missing in Mexico Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Of the total number of missing people in Mexico, at least 617 US citizens disappeared in Mexico in recent years -of which between 530 and 550 remain unlocated.
- Body of a Canadian man found in advanced state of decomposition in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Residents of the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta alerted authorities on Monday afternoon of a strong odor coming from the apartment of a foreigner living in Puerto Vallarta who they say hadn’t been seen in recent days.