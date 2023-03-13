Puerto Vallarta announces ambitious construction plan

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – With an investment of $232 million pesos of the city’s own resources, the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, presented the most important strategic projects that his government will carry out in 2023 to complete the transformation in the municipality that he campaigned on.

The plan announced by Michel was named “Works that transform our history”, and according to the authorities, it is the largest, most efficient, and most ambitious work program in recent years, which will have a great social impact as it consists of 160 actions and works .

In the projected list, the rehabilitation of the Malecón, which is the greatest tourist attraction of the port; the construction of a house of culture in the Ixtapa district, to strengthen the social fabric and open spaces for entertainment and learning; the regeneration of the urban image of the La Aurora housing unit; the road solution at the Las Juntas intersection (with works prior to the construction of the overpass), at the intersection of México and Las Palmas avenues; and on Avenida México in the entrance area to UNIVA; the rehabilitation of the Animal Care Center; road works such as Benemérito de las Américas, Pavo Real, conclusion of María Montessori, San Salvador, Ecuador, Prisciliano Sánchez, Federation Avenue, Playa Grande, Puerto Tampico, Basilio Badillo, September 16, Tamaulipas; opening and paving of Avenida Las Torres and the habilitation of two lanes in the Libramiento.

The roofing of the Olympic pool will also be carried out; the rehabilitation of sports units; rescue of public spaces; public lighting and rehabilitation of bicycle lanes and sidewalks on México and Los Poetas avenues; bike lanes on Grandes Lagos and Fluvial Vallarta avenues; the construction of bridges over streambeds and canals at different points; works for protection in the channels of the Pitillal and Cuale rivers, to give peace of mind to the people who live near them; the construction of 58 additional rooms within one of the most sensitive programs promoted by Professor Michel’s government to support low-income families.

In this regard, the Vallarta mayor stressed that these works will be carried out without indebting the municipality with a single peso, because for the first time in the history of Vallarta, the budget is being used rationally, without corruption, without deviations, and with the sole purpose to benefit the citizenry.

“I am proud to say that these more than 230 million are municipal resources, debt will not be contracted for these infrastructure works for your benefit, as other administrations used to, those that left us debts of more than 150 million to build works that they boasted and that today We continue to pay with your money,” he said.

The budget funds being used for these projects are the funds approved by the city council that gained national attention after a councilwoman publically accused the mayor’s family of delivering money to her in exchange for her vote to increase the city budget.

