Puerto Vallarta asks citizens to help keep the city clean by respecting garbage collection schedules

The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta works every day to maintain a cleaner city and give it a better image as a tourist destination, with a more efficient garbage collection service for the well-being of the population and its visitors.
Crews of cleaners from the Department of Public Cleaning of the Directorate of Municipal Public Services, regardless of inclement weather, under the sun or rain, go through the streets and neighborhoods of the municipality, to collect the hundreds of tons of waste generated by Vallarta homes, companies and businesses, every day.
However, it is a great effort that is not shared by some citizens who do not respect the collection schedules and take out their garbage before or after the truck passes, causing much waste to be dragged by the rains to the drains and storm drains, which they obstruct the flow of water, generating pollution and flooding, like experienced this past weekend.
Given this, the government of Professor Michel, calls on citizens to become aware of this problem and respect the established schedules to take out the garbage and place it in well-tied bags to prevent the spread by animals.
This will make it possible to provide a more orderly and efficient collection service while facilitating the work of the Public Cleaning workers, who come rain or shine to the streets to fulfill their mission of having a cleaner city for the enjoyment of locals and visitors.
