Puerto Vallarta asks people not to spend more than four hours at the beach

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Puerto Vallarta government is asking people not to go to the beach for more than four hours to avoid crowds.

The local government issued a series of recommendations after its gradual reopening on June 15 due to coronavirus in order to avoid further infections.

In general, public beaches are already open, however, it is recommended to access them following preventive measures,” the municipality said in a statement.

The protocols include avoiding crowds of sunbathers, who will be asked not to stay on the beach for more than four hours. The government warns beaches will be closed if large crowds are observed.

A system of flags are being used to indicate availability to the beaches: if there is saturation, a red flag will be placed indicating that it is closed to additional people. A green flag indicates that there is occupancy available on the beach.

Similarly, tourists are asked not to travel in large groups and to stay separated by 5 meters between their sunbathing location and the nearest person.

The Puerto Vallarta government also encourages visitors to use face masks, antibacterial gel, and disinfectants to clean their belongings.

Or, in case you rent an umbrella, chairs or tables for your stay on the beach, they ask to be cleaned in your presence before using them.

They also call not to share objects with other people or groups and use one towel per person.

Elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters will be arranged, along with municipal police, to monitor that coronavirus measures are respected.