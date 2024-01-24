Puerto Vallarta Authorities Address Rising Robbery Rates

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Despite being regarded as the second safest city in the country based on the opinion of citizens, concerns have arisen over the increasing incidence of robberies in the picturesque coastal city. Vallarta Commissioner Rigoberto Flores Parra has acknowledged the presence of property crimes and has outlined the efforts being made to bolster security in the affected areas.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.
Popular posts:
- Puerto Vallarta Ranks Second in Mexico for the City Where Citizens Feel the Safest Puerto Vallarta has earned the distinction of being ranked as the second safest city in the country based on the perception of its citizens, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). The findings were published in the National Urban Public Safety Survey, which was conducted from November 27 to…
- Crocodile Population Grows in the tourist zones of Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Residents, tourists, and merchants have become alarmed at the number of crocodiles residing in the central Cuale River. These reptiles, first spotted a couple of years ago at the river's mouth, have now established their habitat in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, causing considerable concern among those frequenting the boardwalk, the…
- Puerto Vallarta Set to Host Array of Cultural and Tourist Events in Early 2024 Puerto Vallarta, known for its vibrant culture and tourism, is poised to host an array of cultural and tourist events in the first quarter of 2024. Luis Jesús Escoto Martínez, the director of the Vallartense Institute of Culture (IVC), has announced a lineup of events designed to cater to both locals and visitors. These events…
- Puerto Vallarta to Receive 101 New Buses to Revamp Public Transportation Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - The Secretary of Transportation Jalisco, Diego Monraz Villaseñor, has announced a significant boost to the city's public transportation system with the arrival of 101 new buses. Of these, 25 buses are set to enter circulation in the coming week, signaling the beginning of a long-awaited transformation in the region's public transit.…
- Madonnari 2024 International Festival to Celebrate Art and Culture in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is set to host the Madonnari 2024 International Festival, a vibrant cultural event aimed at showcasing the artistic talent of the region and beyond. Scheduled for February 9-11, the festival will take place at the Plaza de Armas, a central and iconic location in the heart of Puerto Vallarta. Organized in collaboration…
- Police Officer and Resident Poisoned in Puerto Vallarta Amidst Animal Poisoning Incident Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A police officer and a resident of the Nuevo Ixtapa subdivision in Puerto Vallarta fell victim to poisoning, closely following the poisoning of several animals in the vicinity. The shocking incident unfolded on Arbol de Corral Street, situated between Acacias and Guayacán, within the Nuevo Ixtapa subdivision. Local authorities were alerted…
- Puerto Vallarta Police Caught Up in Another Alleged Abuse Scandal (VIDEO) Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A disturbing incident involving members of the Puerto Vallarta Citizen Security Directorate has sparked public outcry after a video surfaced showing the alleged mistreatment of a young man by local police officers. The incident reportedly took place within the Municipal Administrative Unit (UMA). A 16-second video, which has been circulating on…
- First Dengue Case in 2024 Confirmed in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The first case of dengue fever has been confirmed in Puerto Vallarta. The infected individual hails from El Ranchito, a local community, and Jaime Álvarez Zayas, the head of the eighth health region of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, made the announcement. The confirmation of this case comes on the heels of…
- Puerto Vallarta Closed 2023 with 21 Homicides, Down slightly from 2022 Puerto Vallarta witnessed a diverse range of criminal activities in 2023, according to the Jalisco security platform. The year was marked by significant incidents, including 21 intentional homicides, a slight decrease from the 25 recorded in 2022. The use of firearms was a notable factor in these homicides, with ongoing investigations aiming to apprehend those…
- Mexico Anticipates Surge in Tourism with Mayan Train Project and Other Initiatives Mexico City, Mexico – The Mexican government projects a significant increase in international tourism for 2024, expecting over 42 million visitors and revenue surpassing 32 billion dollars (approximately 29.39 billion euros). This optimistic forecast, exceeding the 38.3 million visitors and 28 billion dollars (25.716 million euros) generated in 2023, comes in the wake of the…