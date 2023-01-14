VACATION RENTALS

Puerto Vallarta beaches are closed due to high waves

January 14, 2023
Due to high waves recorded on the coast of Jalisco, beaches in Puerto Vallarta have been closed under red flag warnings.

This is due to an extratropical cyclone that hit the western United States, generating high waves on the Pacific coast.

According to the meteorologist . . .

