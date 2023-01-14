Puerto Vallarta beaches are closed due to high waves

Due to high waves recorded on the coast of Jalisco, beaches in Puerto Vallarta have been closed under red flag warnings.
This is due to an extratropical cyclone that hit the western United States, generating high waves on the Pacific coast.
According to the meteorologist . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
Support local and independent news for less than .08 cents a day!
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this independent and local news site with a yearly contribution of $29.99 USD (.08 cents a day) and access this article, and many more please subscribe here!
Subscriptions Include:
- Access to all PVDN content
- No Ads
- Newsletter (4-6 every week)
- Emergency alerts for life-threatening events in Puerto Vallarta
To help support this website, 80% of all articles on PVDN are reserved for subscribers. You can learn more about PVDN and me here.