Puerto Vallarta businesses ask city to increase security after several high-profile crimes

After recent violent criminal acts that have occurred in Puerto Vallarta, it is necessary that the three levels of government guarantee security and that tourism is not impacted, the president considered from Coparmex in Puerto Vallarta, Jorge Careaga Jiménez, who made the call to increase efforts in security.

The work of security is eminently the authority of the three orders of government, and our job is to always demand the best levels of security, said the business leader, noting that the recent attack against Felipe Tomé.

“Regardless of how controversial he may have been as a businessman, we are all concerned, the perception of security does not mean it’s so, even though the authority has said that it has not lowered (security) levels”, he expressed.

In the face of any security act, no matter how small or large, “we will be there to ask and demand that the authorities do the same, that they comply with security that is very important”, because the confidence must exist so that investment and entrepreneurship can produce the economic generation the city depends on.

Whenever areas of the country such as the Bajío, which is the natural tourism of Puerto Vallarta, are considering our city to be a risky destination, I am concerned about it, Careaga Jiménez said.

“Well, we already have problems with the emergency declarations that the United States Consulate is issuing from Guadalajara about the risk of traveling on certain roads, and all this matter, doing it statewide, I think it does not benefit the tourist development of the region ”, he highlighted.

And it is that despite the fact that Puerto Vallarta is still considered a safe area, facts such as the kidnapping that occurred against tourists from Guanajuato in the city, or the arrests of drug lords and the murder of businessman Felipe Tomé, does not benefit the economic and tourist reactivation of the city.