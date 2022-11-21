VACATION RENTALS

Puerto Vallarta celebrates the Mexican revolution with a parade to the delight of locals and tourists

November 21, 2022
Hundreds of people, including tourists and locals who gathered on the Malecón were part of the party that took place this Sunday, in the Mexican Revolution Day parade to commemorate the start of the 1910 Mexican revolution on November 20 . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

