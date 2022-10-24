Puerto Vallarta City Councilman and head of local water commission killed in Guadalajara

Questions are swirling about the connection between cartels and the Puerto Vallarta Councilman and head of the water commission who was murdered in a Guadalajara restaurant . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUPPORTER ****
PVDN Supporters help local and independent news publishers for .06 cents every day.
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this news site with a yearly contribution of $25 USD and access this article, our newsletter, and emergency alerts for Puerto Vallarta, please subscribe here