Puerto Vallarta Closes Summer Vacation Period with Record-Breaking Tourism

Puerto Vallarta closes the summer vacation with "excellent numbers," according to the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, Christian Preciado Cázares.
Hotel occupancy has averaged close to 80 percent and on weekends up to 90, with the arrival of visitors by different means, which reflects the incredible moment that tourism in Puerto Vallarta is experiencing, says the municipal official.
And it is that this past weekend, the holiday period ended, and the results have been encouraging, said the director of Tourism and Economic Development, who stressed that the benefits have reached the different tourist . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.