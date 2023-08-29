Puerto Vallarta Closes Summer Vacation Period with Record-Breaking Tourism

August 29, 2023

Puerto Vallarta closes the summer vacation with "excellent numbers," according to the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, Christian Preciado Cázares.

Hotel occupancy has averaged close to 80 percent and on weekends up to 90, with the arrival of visitors by different means, which reflects the incredible moment that tourism in Puerto Vallarta is experiencing, says the municipal official.

And it is that this past weekend, the holiday period ended, and the results have been encouraging, said the director of Tourism and Economic Development, who stressed that the benefits have reached the different tourist . . .

