Puerto Vallarta completes its third weekend of ‘Saturdays for the Transformation of Vallarta’

With a call to continue working for the transformation of Puerto Vallarta, and continue to position itself as the best tourist destination in Mexico internationally, the mayor, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, lead the third weekend of ‘Saturdays for the Transformation of Vallarta”.

This weekend focused on the area of ​​the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, from Colombia street, between Jesús Langarica and Guatemala towards the beach, where cleaning work, tree pruning, beaconing, repair of public lighting, among others, were carried out.

Profe Michel started the day on the esplanade of Parque Hidalgo, where the personnel from the different areas of the City Council who participated in these tasks gathered, contributing to the transformation that the destination requires and thus providing a better image to visitors.

In his message, the mayor of Vallarta reiterated his gratitude to the directors and collaborators of the municipal government who join in these efforts every week, “because we all work for a common good, which is the well-being of families; but above all, provide a good image to national and foreign tourists; a friendly city that has characterized us internationally”.

He recalled that last year Puerto Vallarta broke a visitor record and the influx of tourists has been maintained to date, to the point that it is difficult to find available rooms in some hotels.

“We have to continue working to improve the image, security, and services we provide in all units to expedite procedures, and thus continue transforming the destination,” said Professor Michel.

On this third day of ‘Saturdays for the Transformation of Vallarta’, Profe Michel was accompanied by councilor María Elena Curiel Preciado; the general secretary of the City Council, Felipe de Jesús Rocha Reyes; the coordinator of the Cabinet, Augusto Alcaraz Valencia; José Ascensión Gil Calleja, director of Municipal Public Services, among other directors and municipal officials.

Also present were Juan Manuel and Salvador Olvera, who joined the transformation of public spaces, with the rehabilitation of a park in this neighborhood.

