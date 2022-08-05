Puerto Vallarta continues with intense public works and street repairs around the city

In recent days, work crews, with personnel and machinery, have carried out rehabilitation work on Coral streets, in the Santa María neighborhood; 6 de Diciembre, in the Palma Real neighborhood; Emiliano Zapata and Pablo Franco, in Loma Bonita; Amethyst and Topaz, in Joyas del Pedregal; 16 de Septiembre, in Llanitos; as well as asphalt patching around the Cuale River Municipal Market and on the highway bypass, before entering the small tunnel, as well as on Venustiano Carranza and Aguacate streets, in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood.

Likewise, the streets of Polonia and Las Torres were cleaned and scraped, in the Lomas de En Medio neighborhood; Emiliano Zapata street, in the Loma Bonita neighborhood, where the surface was also compacted. During this period, the storm drains located next to the Sheraton hotel, in the Andador Picasso, and on Los Mangos street in the Los Cipreses subdivision were also removed.

In addition, the expansion and rehabilitation of Víctor Iturbe Avenue, in Volcanes, and the repair of a sinkhole in Nevado de Colima Street, in the same neighborhood, were carried out. A section of the sidewalk in the Par vial was repaired and actions were carried out to clean materials in the streets of Océano Pacífico, in Palmar de Aramara; Sonora, in Lomas del Pedregal; the Ameca river bridge, Cuahtémoc street, in the Centro neighborhood; Felipe Ángeles and Álamo streets, in Paso Ancho and Huascarán street, in Volcanes.

Added to the above is the cleaning of Parota and Sauces streets, in the La Primavera neighborhood; the green areas of the Lomas de En medio neighborhood, Nayarit Street, in Ixtapa; and various roads in the Garza Blanca neighborhoods, the Ixtapa delegation, and Boca de Tomatlán, where the ditches were also cleared.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN