Puerto Vallarta continues with intense public works and street repairs around the city

In recent days, work crews, with personnel and machinery, have carried out rehabilitation work on Coral streets, in the Santa María neighborhood; 6 de Diciembre, in the Palma Real neighborhood; Emiliano Zapata and Pablo Franco, in Loma Bonita; Amethyst and Topaz, in Joyas del Pedregal; 16 de Septiembre, in Llanitos; as well as asphalt patching around the Cuale River Municipal Market and on the highway bypass, before entering the small tunnel, as well as on Venustiano Carranza and Aguacate streets, in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood.
Likewise, the streets of Polonia and Las Torres were cleaned and scraped, in the Lomas de En Medio neighborhood; Emiliano Zapata street, in the Loma Bonita neighborhood, where the surface was also compacted. During this period, the storm drains located next to the Sheraton hotel, in the Andador Picasso, and on Los Mangos street in the Los Cipreses subdivision were also removed.
In addition, the expansion and rehabilitation of Víctor Iturbe Avenue, in Volcanes, and the repair of a sinkhole in Nevado de Colima Street, in the same neighborhood, were carried out. A section of the sidewalk in the Par vial was repaired and actions were carried out to clean materials in the streets of Océano Pacífico, in Palmar de Aramara; Sonora, in Lomas del Pedregal; the Ameca river bridge, Cuahtémoc street, in the Centro neighborhood; Felipe Ángeles and Álamo streets, in Paso Ancho and Huascarán street, in Volcanes.
Added to the above is the cleaning of Parota and Sauces streets, in the La Primavera neighborhood; the green areas of the Lomas de En medio neighborhood, Nayarit Street, in Ixtapa; and various roads in the Garza Blanca neighborhoods, the Ixtapa delegation, and Boca de Tomatlán, where the ditches were also cleared.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Nuevo Nayarit Beach closed due to the presence of crocodiles The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayarit reported that from this Thursday and until further notice the entrance to the Nuevo Nayarit Beach, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, is suspended due to the presence of crocodiles. In a message published on social networks, the agency states that the purple flag will…
- New Tropical Storm Howard expected to form over the next 48 hours; heavy rains in Puerto Vallarta forecasted With the arrival of forecasted Tropical Cyclone Howard over the next 48 hours, strong winds and waves of 1.5 to 2.5 meters of significant height are expected on the coasts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco, in addition to Baja California Sur. According to the weather forecast, Tropical Cyclone Howard will begin to affect Mexico…
- Mexico governmental agency investigates Sonora Grill for accusations of separating diners by skin color The luxury restaurant chain Sonora Grill Group is in the eye of the hurricane due to accusations that point to alleged acts of discrimination and racism against its diners. The accusations started at the restaurant chain’s location on Presidente Masaryk street in the Polanco neighborhood -one of the most exclusive in the capital-, where they…
- Seven Jalisco police officers arrested for the kidnapping of three people The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office arrested seven police officers accused of kidnapping two men and a woman who was in a restaurant, but after being intervened by the municipal authorities, they were never heard from again. According to the report of the ministerial authorities, the agents of the municipality of La Barca were arrested in recent…
- 22-year-old woman in Mexico faces seven years in prison for killing her rapist in self-defense Roxana Ruiz Santiago cautiously peeks out before opening the door. She is less than five feet tall and wears blue jeans and a hand-embroidered white blouse that contrasts with her brown skin. She has big eyes and long black hair; she wears a braid and on her face a smile. At 22 years old, she…