Puerto Vallarta Daily News launches Crowdfunding initiative (UPDATE)

Update: The PVDN Crowdfunding Initiative opened with 21 PVDN Supporters in the opening hours of the campaign. You can find the donors listed below. Thank you everyone who can join this initiative to make local news in Puerto Vallarta stronger and better!

What is the PVDN Crowdfunding Initiative?

Puerto Vallarta Daily News has announced a Crowdfunding Initiative on its seventh anniversary of news publication in Puerto Vallarta.

Since the launch of PVDN, founder Christopher LaGrone, has managed the online publication as a one-man operation, tasked with publishing news, whether it be licensing content from news organizations, or producing original content, and managing social media accounts. But the vision for Puerto Vallarta Daily News is much larger than the one-man show it has been for seven years, that’s where the Crowdfunding Initiative is vital.

While PVDN remains the most read English news source in Puerto Vallarta, and one of the most popular throughout Mexico, the requirements for growth go beyond what revenue can be earned through advertising in a small market. This is just one of the challenges local media faces around the world.

Through Crowdfunding, PVDN will have the opportunity to employ professional writers and provide better content to you, the reader. Crowdfunding will also allow PVDN to phase out advertising and become fully community-supported, making a better reading experience.

Why should you join the Crowdfunding Initiative?

Joining the Crowdfunding Initiative as a PVDN supporter will not only show your appreciation for the work done at PVDN, and be instrumental in future growth, but it’s a statement of how important local media is to you in a world where most information is controlled by a handful of large corporations deciding what is newsworthy and how the news should be presented.

Local media is important to the community it serves. It brings people together. It’s a vital part of a strong community.

How will my participation in Crowdfunding help PVDN?

PVDN can hire two freelance professional writers to create better content for PVDN readers if we can get 500 people to join our Crowdfunding Initiative as a PVDN supporter by committing to $25.00 USD per year (just over $2.00 a month) to our Crowdfunding. This will provide YOU with better quality content as a reader of PVDN.

If we can find 1,000 people to join our Crowdfunding Initiative who can commit to $25.00 USD per year, we can eliminate all advertising on vallartadaily.com and become 100% community funded. No one hates web banners and advertising more than we do, but the cost involved in running a website with high traffic, demands an income for overhead and for the hours invested each day to provide news at no cost to the public. Remember, many news sites now restrict content if you don’t become a member, that isn’t an option we would ever consider. We are looking for people who want to make a difference in local news, not force payment. News should be free, it’s vital information, but small publications, like PVDN, can benefit from community support.

To put this in perspective, PVDN currently has nearly 30,000 email subscribers that receive news every morning in their in-box, if less than 4% commit to being PVDN Sponsors, we can meet our goal! Can you be one of the 4% to help me grow PVDN, offer better content, and get rid of those annoying ads?

How to join the Crowdfunding Initiative?

Joining is super easy, and I will work hard every day to make you proud of joining this initiative. Simply click the button below to signup as a PVDN Supporter by paying $25.00 USD per year (that’s $2.08 per month, which is what I paid today for a horrible Nescafé coffee at the bus station). Not a day will go by that I won’t be grateful for your joining this initiative, but if you can’t (or don’t want to), don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere, we will continue to offer news to our community for free and appreciate you for reading our news each morning.

Just $2.08 USD a month can make a difference in local news!