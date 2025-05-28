Puerto Vallarta dengue control: City keeps fever in check ahead of rainy season

Puerto Vallarta dengue control has limited new cases to just two over the past five weeks, thanks to reinforced prevention measures as the rainy season nears.
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta Connector Reduces Travel Time to 25 Minutes from Bucerías Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Entronque Vallarta, part of the Vía Corta Guadalajara–Puerto Vallarta project almost completed, links Bucerías and central Puerto Vallarta in just 25 minutes, easing congestion, cutting emissions and boosting tourism connectivity. Thanks to the Entronque Vallarta—part of the Vía Corta Guadalajara–Puerto Vallarta project—the trip between Bahía de Banderas in Nayarit and…
- CNTE Protests Mexico City Airport Entrances as Flights Remain Uninterrupted Amid CNTE protests Mexico City airport entrances, federal sources confirm no flight cancellations despite minor delays as teachers demand ISSSTE law and education reform repeal. At dawn on May 23, 2025, members of the National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE) blocked the main entrances to Mexico City International Airport (AICM). They tied ropes across access…
- Fire At Punta Esmeralda Condominiums, Forcing Evacuations in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - An out-of-control grass fire in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle burned palapas at Punta Esmeralda condos, forced evacuations within a 200 m radius and caused damage to multiple towers and nearby homes. La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Riviera Nayarit (Wednesday, May 21, 2025) — A rapidly spreading grass fire in a vacant lot…
- Conagua Warns of 90 % Chance for First Hurricane of the Season in Eastern Pacific Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Conagua reports an 90 % chance for the first hurricane of the season to form south of Guerrero, Michoacán, and Oaxaca next week, prompting heavy rain forecasts and safety alerts. The National Water Commission (Conagua) raised the alarm on Saturday when it reported that the potential for the formation of the…
- Cyclone Alvin: Low-Pressure Zone off Pacific Coast With 80% Chance of Development Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - SMN and Conagua track Cyclone Alvin potential south of Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca, with an 80% chance of development within seven days; public urged to stay alert. The National Meteorological Service (SMN), working alongside the National Water Commission (Conagua), monitors a low-pressure zone off Mexico’s Pacific coast with an 80% chance…
- NOAA Warns First Storm of Pacific Hurricane Season 2025 to Form Tonight Off Mexico Coast Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - NOAA says the first storm Pacific hurricane season 2025 may form tonight off Mexico’s southern coast as showers and thunderstorms organize in favorable conditions. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued its first formal alert on Tuesday evening for what could become the inaugural named storm of the Eastern Pacific’s…
- 5.8 earthquake off coast of Jalisco; No damage reported Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake off the Jalisco coast on May 27, 2025, was not felt in the city, with no damage reported by civil protection authorities. On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 3:59 p.m., a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Jalisco, located approximately 359.7 km west of La Cruz de…
- Jalisco Expands Air Connectivity with Canada as Canadian Travelers Shift Away from U.S. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Facing a dip in Canadian traffic to the U.S., Jalisco Tourism Secretariat announces new direct routes from Toronto and Montreal to Guadalajara, plus increased Vancouver frequencies, boosting annual Canadian arrival capacity above 775,000. Passenger traffic from Canada to the United States has softened during the first months of 2025, and Jalisco…
- Fire Contained at Punta Esmeralda Complex in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle After Damaging Three Towers Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Coordinated response by Nayarit and Jalisco emergency services contained a fire at Punta Esmeralda complex in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, causing structural damage but no injuries. A grassland fire in front of the Punta Esmeralda complex in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle’s El Tizate area (Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit) was brought under…
- Strongest Mexican Peso Since 2024 Reflects Dollar Weakness Amid Trade War The strongest Mexican peso close since September 17, 2024, at 19.2398 per dollar underscores the US–China trade war’s impact on currency markets, driving a 2.30% weekly gain. The Mexican peso closed the week at its strongest level since President Claudia Sheinbaum took office, rallying 2.30% as traders responded to a softer dollar amid ongoing US–China…