Puerto Vallarta denies disembarkation of cruise ship due to active cases of covid-19

Given the confirmation of an active outbreak of covid-19 among the members of the crew of a cruise ship that arrived in Puerto Vallarta this Thursday, the health authority did not grant authorization for the disembarkation of passengers, this as part of the epidemiological surveillance protocol, in order to avoid risks to the health of the inhabitants of the port.
Once the positive cases were detected, close communication was maintained with the cruise company. The alternative was analyzed that all those passengers who wanted to disembark at the tourist destination could do so under restrictions and presenting a negative antigen test; however, this option was ruled out because health protocols indicate that no one could disembark when positive cases were registered on the vessel.
Before starting the trip, on December 18, 2021, SARS-CoV-2 detection tests were carried out on 100 percent of the crew, detecting a positive case, so on December 19, the cruise ship left San Diego with 874 crew members and 1,350 passengers; visited Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán. Upon arrival in Puerto Vallarta, the presence of active cases of covid-19 was reported among the ship’s crew.
The Jalisco Health Secretariat analyzed the epidemiological situation, determining that there is an active outbreak on the boat, given the exponential growth of confirmed cases in the crew.
