Puerto Vallarta encourages creativity and environmental awareness

In order to encourage the art and creativity of students in Puerto Vallarta, and at the same time spread the importance of the humpback whale present in the Bay of Banderas, The ‘2nd Contest Drawing Our Friends the Whales and Puerto Vallarta’ was held, organized by Grupo Naviero de la Bahía with the support of the Municipal Government’s Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development headed by Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez.

At the award ceremony, held in the central courtyard of the municipal palace, the office manager of the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development, Christian Preciado Cázares, on behalf of Mayor Profe Michel, recognized the effort of the 55 teams participating in this contest that, in addition to encouraging art, “it exhorts us to be part of the tourist charm in the destination.”

He added that all of them are already part of a movement to generate and encourage the care of the whales that visit the Bay every winter and at the same time of the beauties of Puerto Vallarta. “We must be aware of the care and protection that we must provide them in order to continue enjoying their sightings, something that invites vacationers from all over the world to learn about this attraction as part of the tourist charm.”

The official was accompanied by councilor Carla Verenice Esparza Quintero, president of the Tourism and Economic Development Commission; Alberto López, Marketing Manager of Grupo Naviero de la Bahía; Berenice Reyes Sarco, from the Marine Mammal Research Group (GRIMMA, AC), and Diego Alberto González Sahagún, head of the Environmental Education program.

They were part of the jury that determined as the winner the work carried out by the team of the Technical High School No. 15 called “La Escalera y las Ballenas”, whose prize will be a collective tour for whale watching. In addition, the work “La Ballena de Cobre”, from Group 5° B of the Colegio Juana de Asbaje, was the winner on social networks (Facebook) through public votes.

For a week, the canvases were exhibited in the internal corridors of the ground floor of the municipal palace.

