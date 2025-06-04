Join Puerto Vallarta’s environmental events on June 4 and 5, featuring a Greenpeace kite festival and a beach cleanup, to protect our oceans and coastal ecosystems.

Puerto Vallarta will host two important environmental events on June 4 and 5 aimed at strengthening a sustainable culture and encouraging residents to take part in protecting local ecosystems under the Luis Munguía González administration.

A Greenpeace Protect the Oceans Kite Festival will take place on Wednesday, June 4, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Holi Beach. This family-friendly, educational gathering will invite children and adults to learn about the value of oceans while flying kites decorated with marine themes. Organizers plan to have short presentations about ocean conservation, a demonstration on how small actions can reduce marine pollution, and a hands-on kite workshop where participants can personalize designs that feature sea turtles, fish, or coral. Representatives from Greenpeace will explain why oceans are essential to the planet’s health and offer simple tips on reducing single-use plastics at home. By combining play with information, the event seeks to inspire families and young minds to understand that every person can contribute to protecting coastal waters.

Following this, the city will join a national beach cleanup on Thursday, June 5, beginning at 6:30 a.m. at Los Arcos del Malecón. This action marks Puerto Vallarta’s official contribution to World Environment Day and is organized in coordination with the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources. At the local level, the Free, Clean, and Certified Beaches Commission—chaired by Councilman Christian Bravo Carbajal—has taken the lead in promoting the cleanup. Residents and visitors are encouraged to show up wearing a white T-shirt and cap, and to avoid single-use plastics during the event. Volunteers will gather along the shore to collect trash, separate recyclables, and learn about proper disposal methods to prevent debris from entering marine habitats.

The beach cleanup aims to highlight how marine waste harms not only wildlife but also vital ecosystems such as coral reefs, which act as natural barriers against coastal erosion and support a wealth of biodiversity. Organizers note that floating plastic can smother reef structures, block sunlight needed for photosynthesis, and introduce toxic chemicals into the water, all of which can weaken the resilience of these habitats. Participants will hear brief explanations from local environmental specialists about how damaged reefs can reduce fish populations—affecting both the food chain and the livelihood of fishing communities. In addition, volunteers will receive information on how to spot microplastics and understand their long-term effects on marine life.

Councilman Christian Bravo Carbajal emphasized that protecting oceans goes beyond removing visible trash. “Our goal is to build a sense of responsibility so people see that picking up one bottle or bag today prevents mountains of plastic from drifting out to sea tomorrow,” he said. “Oceans generate more than half of the oxygen we breathe, so when we act locally, we safeguard a resource that affects us all.” By encouraging participants to avoid bringing single-use plastics such as bottles, bags, and straws to the cleanup, the commission hopes to set a precedent for daily habits that reduce waste.

In the run-up to these events, local schools and community groups have been invited to spread the word through social media and neighborhood outreach. Flyers featuring artwork of sea turtles and colorful kites have appeared around town, reminding families that the kite festival on June 4 will be free of charge and open to anyone who wants to learn in a relaxed, fun setting. Teachers are planning to bring schoolchildren to Holi Beach for short talks about recycling, and Greenpeace volunteers will demonstrate how simple household changes—like choosing reusable water bottles and cloth bags—can add up when practiced by many people.

On June 5, cleanup teams will gather at sunrise, when the sand is cooler, and work in small groups led by volunteer coordinators. Each group will receive gloves, trash bags, and a sorting guide that explains how to separate organic matter from plastics, metals, and glass. After the collection is complete, volunteers will deposit recyclables at designated bins provided by the municipality. A local recycling company has agreed to pick up and process the materials, ensuring they do not end up back in landfills. For items that cannot be recycled, organizers will offer guidance on proper disposal methods so they do not re-enter the marine environment.

The Luis Munguía González administration views these activities as critical steps in forging a responsible and sustainable environmental culture. By partnering with national and international organizations, the city aims to strengthen citizen awareness of how everyday choices affect fragile coastal ecosystems. Officials say that repeated events like these one-day actions can build momentum and shift mindsets, leading people to adopt eco-friendly practices beyond designated cleanups or festivals.

Local business owners along the waterfront have also expressed support. Several hotels and restaurants have pledged to reduce their use of single-use plastics during the weekend and encourage guests to join. A nearby dive shop plans to offer discounted reef-friendly sunscreen to participants, while a tour operator will donate proceeds from a sponsored snorkeling trip to a local coral restoration project. By aligning business interests with environmental goals, stakeholders believe the community can reinforce a collective commitment to safeguard Puerto Vallarta’s natural assets.

Because these events coincide with World Environment Day, they will receive coverage from local and national media outlets. Organizers hope that the attention will encourage other municipalities in Jalisco and beyond to coordinate similar actions. After the beach cleanup, data collected on the weight and type of waste will be compiled into a brief report, which the Free, Clean, and Certified Beaches Commission will share with the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources. The report aims to track trends in coastal pollution, identify main sources of debris, and guide future policy on waste management and environmental education.

By engaging families, youth, and civic groups, these two events reflect a broader call for collective action. The Greenpeace Kite Festival on June 4 sparks conversation in a playful way, while the beach cleanup on June 5 offers a concrete opportunity to reduce marine pollution. Together, they underline the municipality’s commitment to preserving ecosystems that sustain local wildlife, tourism, and community well-being. As the Luis Munguía González administration has stated, building a sustainable future requires active participation; every citizen who brings a kite or picks up a piece of trash contributes to healthier oceans and a more conscious society.